Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace: Wenger Helped 'Vieira And I Become Coaches,' Says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on legendary Gunners boss Arsene Wenger for inspiring his players to go on and become successful managers. Arteta said that Wenger not only helped him but several of his players to become coaches, including Patrick Vieira, whose side Arsenal will face this weekend.

Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his stint at the Gunners under the leadership of Wenger. He then went on to manage New York City FC and Nice before becoming the manager of Crystal Palace this past summer. On the other hand, Arteta worked as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before being named the Arsenal boss in December 2019.

Mikel Arteta praises Wenger for helping players become coaches

As quoted by the Mirror, Mikel Arteta said, "We were all guided in a way, or made to feel in a different way about the game because we had Arsene as a manager. He started the fire in us to be a coach. Not only in me or probably in Patrick, but in many others, with his way of treating everybody at the club and with how he felt the game." After being coached by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, the likes of Sol Campbell, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams, Remi Garde and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, all ventured into managerial jobs.

🎶 49, 49 undefeated... 🎶



🗓 #OnThisDay in 2004, we reached a total of 49 consecutive @PremierLeague games without defeat. pic.twitter.com/dZ2rdX4FNY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 16, 2021

Mikel Arteta unconcerned about comparisons with Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta revealed that he is unmoved about comparisons with legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as he said that no Gunners boss can escape from such comparisons. The Spanish boss explained that one has the 'choice to say no,' if they do not want to be compared with Wenger. However, Arteta believes that if one loves what they do and 'feel capable of achieving' what they think they can achieve for the club, then they must not be concerned about comparisons.

⏳ Not long until #ARSCRY...



👔 Arteta on Palace

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe

❤️ A legend returns

➕ Plus plenty more



📖 Don't miss out on your essential pre-match reading! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 16, 2021

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live in India?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on October 19. Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.