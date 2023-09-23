Arundell Scores 5 Tries In England Romp Against Chile At The Rugby World Cup

Winger Henry Arundell scored a record-tying five tries for England in his Rugby World Cup debut as debutant Chile was sliced apart 71-0 on Saturday. England’s highest score in 20 years featured 11 tries, eight of them converted by captain Owen Farrell, who closed to within one point of Jonny Wilkinson’s England all-time points record of 1,179.

Criticized for the poor quality of its game at the Rugby World Cup, England excited with flair and clinical finishing for a third straight win in Pool D and all but secure a spot in the quarterfinals. England finishes pool play against Samoa in two weeks. England’s approach to the match against the lowest-ranked team in the tournament was to put away the boot and run at the Chileans. The passes flowed freely on a sunny afternoon, with England players resorting to kicking only to create attacks and tries.

Arundell became the fourth player in England’s history to score five tries in a game, and the first since Josh Lewsey at the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Uruguay. Marcus Smith, at fullback for the first time, scored two, as did hooker Theo Dan from lineout mauls. Prop Bevan Rodd and flanker Jack Willis also touched down. Farrell convinced in his return at flyhalf in a much-changed England side. He missed a couple of conversions in the first half but tallied 16 points in his first tournament appearance after a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle last month. Farrell was one of 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan last weekend.