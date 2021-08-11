Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Meet Olympic Medalist Ravi Dahiya; Felicitate Wrestler

Ravi Dahiya, a silver medalist in wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020, met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, August 10, at CM's residence. Both ministers complimented the wrestler on his historic achievement and for making the country proud during the meet. They said that the wrestler has inspired millions of youngsters.



Kejriwal and Sisodia also shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to congratulate the young wrestler.

Ravi Dahiya meets Kejriwal & Sisodia

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM wrote, "It was a pleasure receiving Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at my residence, congratulated him on his historic performance at Tokyo Olympics." "Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters," he added.

It was a pleasure receiving Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at my residence, congratulated him on his historic performance at Tokyo Olympics.



Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters. pic.twitter.com/pIxNT1p7rp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2021

While sharing a post on Twitter, Manish Sisodia wrote, "Met the hero of #TokyoOlympic and silver medallist @ravidahiya60 and congratulated him on his historic performance. Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters."

Sisodia added that Dahiya attended Delhi Government School and later Chhatrasal Stadium. He has received consistent help from the Delhi government's Mission Excellence scheme, which is an effort spearheaded by CM Kejriwal and aimed at assisting players during difficult times.

He noted, "Ravi Dahiya is a proud product of Delhi Govt School & then Chhatrasal Stadium. He has been getting constant support from Delhi Govt's Mission Excellence scheme - an initiative by @ArvindKejriwal which supports players during their struggling phase."

Ravi Dahiya is a proud product of Delhi Govt School & then Chhatrasal Stadium. He has been getting constant support from Delhi Govt's Mission Excellence scheme - an initiative by @ArvindKejriwal which supports players during their struggling phase. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/DpDGC35l3d — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2021

Haryana Govt announces Rs 4 cr and Class 1 job to Dahiya

Harayan Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier announced Rs 4 crore and Class 1 job to Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 57 KG freestyle wrestling. He congratulated the wrestler on Twitter and expressed his support for the medal winner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have both congratulated the medalist on his outstanding achievement.

Ravi Dahiya's stunning performance at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal on August 5. The wrestler was defeated 4-7 by reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57kg final. Dahiya, who is 23-year-old, came up just short of becoming India's youngest Olympic winner. In his quarterfinals, the wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana defeated Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2), and in the quarterfinals, he defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4). Dahiya advanced to the final by defeating Nurislam Sanayev (2-9) of Kazakhstan. Only Sushil Kumar has made the Olympic finals in Wrestling before Dahiya in the 2012 London Games.

(Picture Credit: @ArvindKejriwal/@msisodia/Twitter )