As Chhatrasal Stadium Reopens, Sushil Kumar Says He Is Only Following Government Orders

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has re-opened Chhatrasal Stadium office after 40 days under strict orders from Delhi Government, distancing himself from the decision whether it was the right thing to do.

Stadium reopens, but only for administrative purposes

"I had to open the Chhatrasal Stadium under Delhi Govt's order or direction. This is Delhi Govt's order. I work under them. I have to obey the direction of the Delhi government that the office of Chhatrasal Stadium has been reopened after 40 days. We have reopened with a one-third workforce as directed by the Delhi Govt. But the office will reopen only after proper sanitization. But no athlete is allowed to enter the stadium. As sports is not allowed. We are following the strict guidelines of Delhi and Central Govts. On the first day, there will be cleaning and sanitization of the offices. I will personally see to it that everything is being done with the utmost care. It's my responsibility that everything is in order. We want to be social but at the same maintain social distancing. I am personally monitoring everything," Sushil Kumar told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday just after opening the stadium.

"My message to everyone is simple. Pl strictly abide by govt orders and maintain social distance and come out of home only if its an emergency. I am a sportsperson and cannot live without training. Wrestling is a contact sport. So since I can't train with a partner I am keeping full attain to my fitness, exercising, and doing weight training. I urge other sportspersons not to leave individual training exercises and practice and stay away from public places and stadiums. They should train in isolation and far away from each other. And wherever they train they should train it after full sanitization," he added.

