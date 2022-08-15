As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Independence, Sports Fraternity Extends Greetings

India is currently celebrating its 75th year of Independence from British rule on August 15, 2022. On the auspicious occasion, the nation is currently observing the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence). India's recent growth in sports is one of the highlights of Independence Day for the country, as the Indian contingent recently returned with a tally of 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Meanwhile, many prominent personalities of the Indian sports community extended their thoughts about India celebrating the 75th year of Independence on Twitter. Former World No. 1 in badminton Saina Nehwal was one of the first sports personalities to celebrate the occasion on social media. The Olympic Bronze medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist shared a picture of herself and captioned it saying, “Wish u all a very happy Independence Day #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75”.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of him saluting the Tricolor. “This year marks 75 years of India’s Independence. Let us promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity and glory. Wishing everyone a warm #HappyIndependenceDay,” Raina wrote.

Raina represented the Indian cricket team for 13 years from 2005 to 2018. His most remembered triumph was playing a key role in India’s ICC ODI World Cup winning campaign in 2011.

This year marks 75 years of India’s Independence. Let us promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity and glory. Wishing everyone a warm #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/IOeyE77MD5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 14, 2022

Badminton player and Arjuna Award winner Jwala Gutta also wished everyone by putting out a tweet. “We stand together as a proud nation, undivided and unconquered, connected in spirit by the patriotism in our hearts, and united by the Tricolour. Let’s honour the sacrifice and bravery of our Great Freedom Fighters without whom we could not have achieved great things. Happy 76th Independence Day!,” she said.

Indian table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who recently clinched a gold medal and a bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him holding the Tricolor. “Wishing you all a very happy independence day,” he wrote in the caption.

Indian cricket team youngster Navdeep Saini also tweeted on the occasion of Independence Day. In the meantime, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

A very happy #IndependenceDay from the entire #OneFamily 🫡#HarGharTiranga @BCCI pic.twitter.com/s2eqClsUbZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 14, 2022

May the Nation awake to a new era of progress and greatness! Super Independence Day to all! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/staE6YjxNc — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 14, 2022