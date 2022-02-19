As India Wins IOC Summit Bid, Ex-Olympian Says 'Stepping Stone To Host Future Olympics'

On Saturday, India successfully won the bid to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai after 75 people voted in favour, constituting 99% of the vote. This is a historic moment for the nation as they will be hosting an IOC session after four decades, having last done so in 1983 in New Delhi.

India was announced as the next destination that would host the session during the 139th IOC session in Beijing, China, which is currently hosting the Winter Olympics. The Indian contingent comprised the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, IOC member Nita Ambani and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, and Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

India will look to bid to host a future Olympics Games now

In Republic TV's special broadcast, Going for Glory, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy discussed India's historic moment of winning the bid to host the 2023 IOC session in the country.

On being asked for her initial reaction to India's achievement, former Olympian and 2004 Padma Shri awardee Anju Bobby George said, "It means a lot for our Indian sports. And it is not only for the development of our sports. It is a collective thing actually - in tourism, in sports, in business. It will be a big jump in India, and the entire world would be looking at our country. It will be a stepping stone to us bidding to host Olympics in coming years."

When Niranjan asked whether India would someday find their rightful place in holding the Olympics, professional squash player and 2014 Padma Shri awardee Dipika Pallikal responded by saying, "Yes, I hope so. I think India is filled with talent. India does not lack anything. This session will open a lot of doors for Indian sports in general. Indian sport is on a rise right now, and it is unbelievable what the Indian athletes are currently doing." She ended her comments by stating that she does hope that India gets the chance to host the Olympics sometime in the future.

On being asked how can India hosting the IOC session after 40 years help the country develop a stronger connection with the Olympic movement globally, former Olympian Malav Shroff said, "That is a very big step on hosting the Olympic family, which has not been focusing on India, unlike the other Asian countries. The Olympics has been hosted in China, Japan and Korea. This is a major step for us to prove that we are a sporting nation."

"First and foremost, this is a matter of great pride for all Indian sportspersons and everyone involved with the sports industry," said Director of Ultimate Table Tennis Kamlesh Mehta, when asked how such an achievement could potentially help in India hosting other major sporting events such as the Youth Olympics. Kamlesh went on to add that this was a major step in heralding a new sporting India and that the country had been an outstanding host, having hosted Asian Games twice and the Commonwealth Games once.

