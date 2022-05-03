As Kerala Olympic Games 2022 Gets Underway, Here Is The List Of Winners So Far

The first-ever Kerala Olympic Games was inaugurated by the Kerala Olympics Association in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The Kerala Games 2022 is a mega multi-sporting event, which started on Monday with a 21.1-km half-marathon. Meanwhile, the finals of the Taekwondo competition were held earlier on Sunday.

A look the winners at the Kerala Olympic Games 2022 so far

T Varun of Andhra Pradesh and T Praseetha of Manipur won the first gold medals of the tournament by winning in the 68’kg and 46-kg categories respectively. Earlier this year, Varun won the gold medal in the All India University games, while Praseetha previously participated in the 2018 world championship, which was held in Tunisia. The first day of the mega event only featured the taekwondo competition.

8,000 sportspersons are expected to participate

Meanwhile, Shivam Yadav and Preenu Yadav emerged as the winners in the men’s and women’s categories of the half-marathon on Monday. As per PTI, the organisers said that around 2000 participant from different parts of India participated in the race. The atheltes and team participating in the Kerala Olympic Games were selected through district-level events and over 8,000 sportspersons are expected to ply their trades.

Which events will be held at the Kerala Olympic Games 2022?

The event will feature events like, Athletics, aquatics, archery, basketball, boxing, badminton, cycling, football, wrestling, hockey, judo, karate, kambadi (kabaddi), kho-kho, netball, rugby, shooting, wushu, tennis, table-tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and weight-lifting. A rabbit named Neeraj was earlier unveiled as the mascot of the Games by Kerala’s State Education Minister Sivankutty, in honor of the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal in a track and field event, Neeraj Chopra. In the meantime, players who had returned with medals from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, were also honoured during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

More about the inauguration ceremony

Boxer MC Mary Kom received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Kerala Olympic Association by the Kerala government. Hockey player PR Sreejesh, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were also honored at the inauguration ceremony. Olympians Sajan Prakash, KT Irfan, Alex Antony MP Jabir also received honors.

(Image: ANI/@drgkishore2008/Twitter)