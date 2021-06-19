As Milkha Singh Passes Away, Bollywood Stars Pour In Tributes To 'Pride Of India'

Celebrities of the film industry expressed their sadness on the death of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. As ‘The Flying Sikh’ breathed his last in Chandigarh late on Friday, Bollywood stars were heartbroken. Hailing the late sprinter, they conveyed their condolences to his family.

Bollywood mourns Milkha Singh’s death

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar, Raveena Tandon, Adnan Sami, Diljit Dosanjh and Smriti Irani were among the stars who posted on Twitter.

‘Pride of India’, ‘Great inspiration’, ‘epitome of dedication, humility and nation glory’ were some of the terms that the stars used for him as they shared that he ‘will be missed.’ Many of them recalled meeting Milkha Singh in the past and being overwhelmed with the experience.

Right from Akshay sharing that a character based on Singh was one that he regretted not playing on screen to Anupam Kher writing that ‘do you consider yourself Milkha Singh?’ statement to anyone showing histrionics in running, there were interesting reactions.

T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

“अपने आपको मिल्खा सिंह समझता है क्या?” जब कोई शख़्सियत एक मुहावरा बन जाए तो वो उनकी महानता का प्रतीक बन जाता है।मुझे एक दो बार मिल्खा सिंह जी से मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला था।बहुत कम लोगो में ऐसी उदारता देखने को मिलती है।वो हर आयु के लिए प्रेरणा का प्रतीक थे और रहेंगे। ओम शांति!🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/aM4ELxbDHb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2021

Sad to hear demise of #MilkhaSingh ji 💔

Been a great inspiration will remain in our hearts forever. #OmShanti 🙏 https://t.co/AcfhenauhC — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 18, 2021

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021

RIP #MilkhaSingh.

An inspirational life. A national treasure…🏆

Heartfelt condolences to the family.🙏 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 18, 2021

An era comes to an end as the ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji bids adieu to the world. A legendary sprinter, he was the epitome of dedication, humility & National glory. Milkha Singh Ji’s inspirational journey & contribution to Indian sports will be remember forever. Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 18, 2021

Bollywood had also made afilm on him, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, that released in 2013 and was a big success.

Milkha Singh breathed his last at age 91 at 11.30 PM on Friday. He was beig treated for COVID-19 at the PGIMER hospital after being admitted on June 3. He tested negative on June 13 after putting up a ‘valiant fight’, the hospital informed.

However, post-COVID-19 complications like fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels saw his health turning critical that led to his demise.

Milkha Singh was among the first superstars in sports for India, winning 4 gold medals at Asian championships and becoming the 1958 championhip at Commonwealth Games. He was the only Indian athlete to win Gold at both Asian and Commonwealth Championships. He represented India at three Olympics and his fourth-place finish at the 1960 Olympics is considered among his memorable performances.

The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, was among the various honours he received in his glorious career.

His wife Nirmal, former Captain of the Indian Volleyball team died of COVID-19 on June 13.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji & now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," read the statement from his family.