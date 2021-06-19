Last Updated:

As Milkha Singh Passes Away, Bollywood Stars Pour In Tributes To 'Pride Of India'

As Milkha Singh passed away, Bollywood stars were 'incredibly sad' and paid grand tributes to him, calling him the 'pride of India' and other terms.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Milkha Singh Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: PTI


Celebrities of the film industry expressed their sadness on the death of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. As ‘The Flying Sikh’ breathed his last in Chandigarh late on Friday, Bollywood stars were heartbroken. Hailing the late sprinter, they conveyed their condolences to his family.

Bollywood mourns Milkha Singh’s death

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar, Raveena Tandon, Adnan Sami, Diljit Dosanjh and Smriti Irani were among the stars who posted on Twitter.

‘Pride of India’, ‘Great inspiration’, ‘epitome of dedication, humility and nation glory’ were some of the terms that the stars used for him as they shared that he ‘will be missed.’ Many of them recalled meeting Milkha Singh in the past and being overwhelmed with the experience.  

READ | Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh dies after month long battle with COVID-19: Family spokesperson

Right from Akshay sharing that a character based on Singh was one that he regretted not playing on screen to Anupam Kher writing that ‘do you consider yourself Milkha Singh?’ statement to anyone showing histrionics in running, there were interesting reactions.

Bollywood had also made afilm on him, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, that released in 2013 and was a big success.

Milkha Singh breathed his last at age 91 at 11.30 PM on Friday. He was beig treated for COVID-19 at the PGIMER hospital after being admitted on June 3. He tested negative on June 13 after putting up a ‘valiant fight’, the hospital informed.

READ | 'Nation has lost a colossal sportsperson': PM Modi condoles Milkha Singh's demise

However, post-COVID-19 complications like fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels saw his health turning critical that led to his demise.  

READ | Milkha Singh no more: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath & others condole death of 'Flying Sikh'

Milkha Singh was among the first superstars in sports for India, winning 4 gold medals at Asian championships and becoming the 1958 championhip at Commonwealth Games. He was the only Indian athlete to win Gold at both Asian and Commonwealth Championships. He represented India at three Olympics and his fourth-place finish at the 1960 Olympics is considered among his memorable performances.

READ | Yograj Singh recalls his experience of portraying Milkha Singh's coach on-screen

The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, was among the various honours he received in his glorious career.     

His wife Nirmal, former Captain of the Indian Volleyball team died of COVID-19 on June 13.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji & now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," read the statement from his family.

First Published:
