As Neeraj Chopra Bags Silver At World Championship, Sports Fraternity Lauds Major Feat

The 'Golden Boy of India', Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra, registered yet another landmark achievement after bagging a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. As congratulatory wishes continue to pour in from across the country and abroad, the Indian sports fraternity has also come forward lauding the athlete on his remarkable feat at the world championship.

Speaking to Republic TV, Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhajharia congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his achievement and called it a "proud and happy moment" for the country.

Lauding Chopra's performance in the event, he said that the way he bagged the silver medal is applaudable as earlier in the event, he was pulled back but later made a major comeback and clinched the silver. "I hope that he will achieve more success in the coming days. He was under quite a lot of pressure in the event, however, he did not let the pressure affect his game. He is performing well so far and I hope he will be performing well at the upcoming Commonwealth Games as well and will win a gold medal", Jhajharia added.

Further speaking on the way sports have transformed in the country, Devendra Jhajharia appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in it as he stated that the Prime Minister has done good work towards representing Indian sports on a global level.

Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik also spoke to Republic TV and expressed her happiness over Neeraj Chopra's victory.

"His entire competition today kept the viewers on the edge. Starting from the first throw to the last one, his performance showed that an athlete can never give up. He exhibited every quality of a good sportsman. Irrespective of the colour of the medal, this moment is definitely going down in history", she said.

Further speaking on the lines of Jhajharia, Deepa Malik also lauded PM Modi's role in the upliftment of Indian sports and sportsmen, adding that several government policies and measures have been taken to boost sports in India.

More reactions from sports fraternity

Former Hockey player Rahul Singh also spoke to Republic and expressed his pride after the Olympic medalist bagged silver at the world championship. "He has made all of us proud who were watching him including the ones sitting at the gallery. He is too good and is the poster boy for Indian athletes. I congratulate him and hope that he will perform the same in the future," Singh added.

Lauding the central government's intervention in the sports field, he mentioned the Centre's 'Khelo India' scheme and stated that the government is doing a wonderful job by providing opportunities to young talents.

On the other hand, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also expressed his happiness over the achievement of Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Speaking to Republic, he added that the country is happy at the moment and Chopra's name will go down in history. "He has several world records including a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. This has inspired many people who are now also determined to become sportsperson like needed Chopra", Dutt added.

Image: Twitter/@InternationalParalympicCommittee/PTI