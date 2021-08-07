As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Overwhelmed Netas Hail The Olympian For 'creating History'

Quick links:
Carving his name within the pages of Indian history, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. The gold medal is not only India's first in this edition of the mega carnival of sports, but also the country's first in athletics in the last 100 years, and therefore, the excitement and the outpouring of congratulatory messages from the country does not come off as a surprise. Among those leading the trail are the politicians, who are overwhelmed with the historic achievement.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his official Twitter handle in the 'proud and historic moment' to congratulate Neeraj Chopra. He wrote, "With your hard work and passion, you have achieved this great feat, and for that the countrymen are proud. The whole country is overjoyed."
गौरवमयी व ऐतिहासिक क्षण!
ओलंपिक में भारत को स्वर्ण पदक दिलाने के लिए @Neeraj_chopra1 को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
आपने अपने परिश्रम और लगन से देश को जो सम्मान दिलाया है उस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है।
पूरा भारत आपकी इस असाधारण उपलब्धि से आनंदित है। #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rwZMFSvu2x
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came forward to congratulate the Javelin thrower. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations!"
..@Neeraj_chopra1 brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations!#Olympics #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/l7kGEBtCyR— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 7, 2021
Chief Minister of various states also sent their wishes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Beyond proud of Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold Medal at the Olympics2020! Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you!" while Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Golden Historical Moment for the nation as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics! What a marvelous performance! Superb success, which has brought great glory to the nation! Congrats Neeraj Chopra!!"
Beyond proud of Javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020!
Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you!
Golden Historical Moment for the nation as javelin thrower #NeerajChopra wins #Gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics! What a marvelous performance! Superb success, which has brought great glory to the nation! Congrats Neeraj Chopra!!— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 7, 2021
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik called it 'a golden throw' and wrote, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on historic first-ever track & field Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest-ever medal tally at the Olympics. You will inspire generations." Calling it a 'remarkable feat', Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren congratulated Neeraj Chopra for 'bringing India the first-ever Olympics Gold Medal in Track And Field events'. "We all are proud of his momentous achievement," he wrote.
My heartiest congratulations to #NeerajChopra for his remarkable feat, his golden throw in #Tokyo2020 Javelin event, bringing India the first ever Olympics Gold Medal in Track And Field events. We all are proud of his momentous achievement.— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 7, 2021
Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track & field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/fQ5TAeI7Bg
- Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Km7mevWltf
Congratulations to India’s ace Javelin Thrower, @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the prestigious Track and Field medal for the first time in the history of Independent India. Gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the #Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2021
Spectacular performance. #TeamIndia #Olympics
Congratulations on your historic game to win Gold 🥇 in #JavelinThrow at #Olympics
You have scripted history by becoming the 2nd Indian to bring home gold.
Your grit & perseverance have inspired the nation.
My best wishes to you! pic.twitter.com/qOHJ76zSwn
We are in awe! 🇮🇳
The first #gold for India in #Javelin throw at the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/0137dIxtVP
#Tokyo2020 #Gold भारतीय खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा ने भाला फेंक स्पर्धा में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करते हुए देश को पहला स्वर्ण पदक दिलवा कर तिरंगे का परचम पूरे विश्व में फहरा दिया है।— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 7, 2021
इस उपलब्धि हेतु नीरज चोपड़ा को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। देश को आप की ऐतिहासिक सफलता पर गर्व है! pic.twitter.com/B6SpkPqH1h