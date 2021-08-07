Last Updated:

As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Overwhelmed Netas Hail The Olympian For 'creating History'

Engraving his name in the pages of history, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Neeraj Chopra

Carving his name within the pages of Indian history, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. The gold medal is not only India's first in this edition of the mega carnival of sports, but also the country's first in athletics in the last 100 years, and therefore, the excitement and the outpouring of congratulatory messages from the country does not come off as a surprise. Among those leading the trail are the politicians, who are overwhelmed with the historic achievement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his official Twitter handle in the 'proud and historic moment' to congratulate Neeraj Chopra. He wrote, "With your hard work and passion, you have achieved this great feat, and for that the countrymen are proud. The whole country is overjoyed."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came forward to congratulate the Javelin thrower. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations!"

Chief Minister of various states also sent their wishes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Beyond proud of Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold Medal at the Olympics2020! Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you!" while Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Golden Historical Moment for the nation as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics! What a marvelous performance! Superb success, which has brought great glory to the nation! Congrats Neeraj Chopra!!"

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik called it 'a golden throw' and wrote, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on historic first-ever track & field Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest-ever medal tally at the Olympics. You will inspire generations." Calling it a 'remarkable feat', Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren congratulated Neeraj Chopra for 'bringing India the first-ever Olympics Gold Medal in Track And Field events'. "We all are proud of his momentous achievement," he wrote. 

Overjoyed politicians congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning gold

