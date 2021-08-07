As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Past Video Of Him Comparing Athletes To 'lions' Surfaces

Neeraj Chopra has brought joy to India after bagging a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra created history on Saturday, August 7, when he claimed gold at the javelin throw. As netizens congratulate the star athelete online, a recent video of him has surfaced. This video shows Neeraj talking about the highs and lows of an athlete, and how one can bounce back when going through 'downs'of one's career.

Neeraj compares a player's performance to a lion

A recent video that has been making its rounds on social media after Neeraj's victory highlights his historic win. In the video, Neeraj can be seen commenting on the highs and lows of an athlete and maintains that taking a step back to come back with a greater performance is what the game is all about. Speaking in Hindi, when translated, he compares the mentality of a player to a lion and said, "The lion takes two steps back not because it is scared but to create a momentum to attack."

Neeraj's performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be etched in the world's memory for generations to come. Several young athletes are also going to take heavy motivations from this and will go on to make India proud at further international events.

Take a look at this video

Neeraj Chopra achieved what others couldn't

Neeraj's gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics had ended India's 100 year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics and track sport. The whole country has joined hands in celebrating this golden hour that Neeraj had bestowed. Entire country including Bollywood celebrities, state and union ministers and people from all over the nation took to their social media handles to mark this historic moment and hail the champion.

Neera Chopra forth on his A-game from the first round itself when he broke his qualification record with a wonderful throw of 87.03m. It was followed by an even massive 87.58m throw which instantly sealed the hopes for the other contenders. His third throw was a respectable 76.69m. Neeraj's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second first two throws of Chopra was foul and the final throw was around 84 m. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the athlete on his win. Modi congratulated Chopra in a tweet, calling his passion 'remarkable' and grit 'unparalleled'.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

