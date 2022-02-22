As R Praggnanandhaa Beats Magnus Carlsen, Ashwin & Chahal Say 'entire India Is Proud'

Team India's spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to congratulate 16-year old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on beating World No.1, Magnus Carlsen. Earlier on Monday, Praggnanandhaa took 39 moves to defeat Norway's Carlsen and in-process taking the internet by a storm.

"What an achievement from @rpragchess to beat @MagnusCarlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of 👏👏 #Praggnanandhaa" R Ashwin wrote. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted "Proud moment 🇮🇳". With that big win, R Praggnanandhaa also becomes just the third Indian chess player to beat Carlsen after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna.

Even former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came out in huge praise for the youngster "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!" he wrote.

His fighting spirit is really something: Viswanathan Anand

The youngster also received a lot of praise from his mentor Viswanathan Anand "What I really admire about him is that he takes the blows and does it his way, as the song goes. In Wijk aan Zee, he had some really tough blows but still fought and beat (Andrey) Esipenko in the last round. The first day in the current tournament was really bad for him but on the second day he came up with two very good wins. His fighting spirit is really something." Anand told ESPN.

"Before the pandemic, he was in a really good form and reached 2600 Elo rating at the age of 14. The long break in tournaments impacted him quite a bit, particularly in confidence," Praggnanandhaa's coach RB Ramesh said, "His results in the past six months has swung between extremes. In some games he has been playing like a 2750 player, in others, he's operating at a 2550 level. The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised. This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him." he further added.