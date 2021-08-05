As Ravi Dahiya Wins India Silver, Overjoyed Netas Wish Olympian Wrestler Boundless Glory

Ravi Dahiya won silver as the Indian wrestler sompeting with Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev. The 23-year-old is the first to feature in the gold medal match in wrestling after Sushil Kumar. While he was edged out 4-7, he won India’s fifth medal in Tokyo, in what is his maiden Olympics campaign.

Ravi Dahiya’s efforts were well lauded by esteemed celebrities and politicians in India after he became the latest athlete to win an Olympic medal for India. Former Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kire Rijiju hailed Dahiya as a hero and said that the 23-year-old had made his nation proud with his efforts. Rijiju also wished the Indian wrestler well and congratulated him for his great performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Parth Jindal, director of JSW Sports and the founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport, also showered praise on Ravi Dahiya after his silver medal was confirmed on Thursday, August 5. Jindal took to social media to offer his congratulations to the 23-year-old and hailed his efforts. The chairman of the IPL cricket team Delhi Capitals and CEO of ISL football club Bengaluru FC, Jindal said that Dahiya was a “warrior” and is proud to be a Haryanvi and Indian after seeing the wrestler’s heroics.

Forme Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, known for his social media activity, also congratulated Ravi Dahiya on Thursday. The Mumbai Cricket legend wrote in Hindi, “जहां न पहुंचे कई वहा पहुंचे रवि!! (Ravi scaled heights which many couldn’t).”

President of India, senior political leaders extend wishes to Ravi Dahiya

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also praised the Olympics silver medallist, proudly labelling him a 'champion'. As tweeted out by the official handle, it mentioned that India were proud of Dahiya’s accomplishment in Tokyo. “You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India,” the tweet read.

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also had nothing but applause and praise for Dahiya. He wrote that the 23-year-old had distinguished himself as a fine wrestler and a wonderful sportsperson and the country were proud of his achievements. Minister of Textiles of India, Piyush Goyal that Ravi Dahiya’s silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a moment of joy for the country and hailed him for giving a tough fight during the Summer Games.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur couldn’t contain his excitement and said that it was an amazing day for Indian sports. Thakur wrote that Ravi Dahiya’s spirited performance was a matter of immense pride for every Indian and congratulated the wrestler for his efforts. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, also praised Ravi Dahiya and mentioned that the 23-year-old put in a great fight and the nation was proud of his silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

