As Tokyo 2020 Concludes, PM Congratulates Indian Contingent For 'stupendous Performance'

As Tokyo Olympics conclude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 8 August 2021, congratulated the Indian contingent for their performance. PM Modi lauded the team’s effort which put forth India’s best-ever performance in any Olympic games, winning 7 medals including a historic gold in athletics. Congratulating the team, the PM also said that the athletes have helped popularise sports at the grassroots level in the country.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi called each participating athlete a ‘champion’. “As Tokyo 2020 Olympics draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion,” the PM tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, “The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated. At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.” The Prime Minister also thanked the government and the people of Japan for hosting the Olympics. PM Modi said that “a strong message of resilience,” was given out by conducting the games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India ended the Olympic event in Tokyo with the country’s best-ever haul of seven medals. India’s medal tally includes one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Neeraj Chopra stood out as the star of the Indian contingent winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in Track and field. Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia became India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony’s parade of nations. Manpreet Singh, captain of the bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team, and ace boxer MC Mary Kom had shared the honour during the opening ceremony.

Narendra Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praises on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for 'scripting history' by winning India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and thereby ending the nation's 100 years-long wait for a medal in athletics in the mega carnival of sports. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi had highlighted his exceptional performance, and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'. PM Modi also had a telephonic conversation with the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra post his win.

