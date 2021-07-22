As World Awaits Tokyo Olympics 2020, A Look Back At Iconic Olympic Opening Ceremonies

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just hours away, and fans cannot wait to see what Japan has to showcase. What began as a simple event featuring a few brief rituals has today transformed into an elaborate display that is full of artistry and performances celebrating the culture and history of the host country. However, few traditions such as the lighting of the Olympic torch and the Parade of Nations continue to be practised, irrespective of where the games take place. Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony, here is a look at the opening ceremonies of the previous five Summer Games.

2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony throwback

The opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics took place at the iconic Maracana Stadium. The Maracana witnessed one of the grandest ceremonies, with 206 nations participating. The average viewer got to witness a spectacle that incorporated Amazonian flora and fauna, indigenous culture, and samba with bossa nova. The loudest cheers at the opening ceremony were reserved for the Refugee Olympic team, who were making their debut appearance in the games.

2012 London Olympics opening ceremony throwback

Of all, the 2012 London Olympics ceremony was perhaps the best of the lot. In the four-hour ceremony, fans witnessed the greatest of Britain's historical achievements from the Industrial Revolution. Meanwhile, the most memorable moment from the ceremony was when James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) and Queen Elizabeth II seemingly jumped out of a helicopter over the stadium. The Queen did appear in the video segment momentarily before she was swapped out for a stunt double.

2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony throwback

The 2008 Beijing Olympics hosted another fantastic ceremony that included a cast of 14,000 and a reported budget of about $100 million. In one of the most eye-catching displays of the night, gymnast Li Ning ran horizontally along the rim of the Bird's Nest stadium to light the cauldron while he was suspended from wires. Another memorable moment from the Summer Games was over 2,000 musicians playing the Fou (ancient Chinese percussion instrument) with perfect synchronicity.

2004 Athens Olympics opening ceremony throwback

While several fans across the world have read about Greek mythology and history at some point in their lives, few have witnessed such a spectacle live. The 2004 Athens Olympics had all of this to show and more as the ceremony reached way back into the history of Ancient Greece. The ceremony began with a pageant that included living statues, mythical gods and more. Meanwhile, in a fun twist, the Parade of Nations took place in Greek alphabetical order.

2000 Sydney Olympics opening ceremony throwback

Since Australia is known for its diverse scenic beauty, it has often been on the travel bucket list of several people around the globe. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics opening ceremony, fans were taken on a tour of the continent, touring the iconic Greet Barrier Reef to the Outback and even to the suburbs. Perhaps the ceremony's highlight was when 1000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers offered a warm welcome to all the competing nations.