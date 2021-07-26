Ashish Kumar Out Of Tokyo Olympics, China's Tuoheta Wins 3-0 In Men's 75kg Round Of 32

Things are going topsy and turvy for Team India at the Tokyo Olympics as boxer Ashish Kumar has been knocked out of the games after being defeated by China's Erbieke Tuoheta in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout. Although 27-year-old Ashish Kumar tried hard to keep India's hope alive in the Men's 75kg boxing event, it was Tuoheta's day. This was the first Olympics for Ashish Kumar.

Ashish Kumar gives his best but does not succeed to get the job done against China's Tuoheta.



Ashish made his Olympics debut and we wish him all the best going forward 👍#boxing #Tokyo2020 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2021

Ashish Kumar showcased some fierce fights and landed some perfect punches on his Chinese counterpart, however, the Indian boxer lost 3-0.

Bhavani Devi in women's individual sabre

C.A. Bhavani Devi started well in the first match at Tokyo Olympics. She won the first round by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes 15 seconds. The first round was an easy win when she dominated Nadia who did not play much in the second half fetching victory to Bhavani.

However, the 9-time India national champion lost the Round of 32 match against Frenchwoman Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre. Manon dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated her by 15-7 and marched into the Round of 16.

The experienced fourth seed, Brunet started the match on a great note as she overshadowed Bhavani Devi by 8-2 in the first half followed by a similar performance in the second half, and easily won the match.

(Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel/Twitter)