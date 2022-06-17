Ashok Malik Wins Gold In 65kg Category In Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship

Indian para-athlete Ashok Malik has won a gold medal for his country at the ongoing Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Malik won the top prize in the 65 kg category after he lifted a total weight of 491 kg. Malik lifted 150 kg in his first attempt and then went on to lift 168 and 173 kgs in his next two attempts to clinch the gold medal.

Gold Medal for India !! Ashok wins gold in the 65kg category in the Asia Oceania ParaPowerlifting Championship, Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

He lifted a whopping total of 491 kgs ( 150, 168 & 173 kgs)

Total lift:- Gold Medal

Best lift Bronze Medal pic.twitter.com/XIDCn89KtK — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) June 17, 2022

Other medal-winners

Earlier in the same competition, powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur put up impressive performances to win bronze medals for India. Kumar, who is India's first medal-winner at the World Championships, lifted 163 kg in his third attempt to take the bronze in the 49 kg category. He finished behind Omar Qarada of Jordan and Le Van Cong of Vietnam, who lifted 175 and 173 kgs respectively.

Kaur, on the other hand, won her bronze medal after lifting 88 kg in the Open category of Women's 41 kg Finals. She finished behind Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medalist Guo Lingling (111kg) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic silver medalist Ni Nengah Widiasih (99kg). Kaur, who is an Asian Para Games bronze medalist, improved her personal best record at the competition from 81 kg to 88 kg.

Meanwhile, veteran powerlifter Farman Basha also won medals for India as he claimed two silver medals at the ongoing competition in South Korea. Basha lifted a total of 397 kg in the men's 54 kg category to win the silver medal. “It’s nice to win medals after a long time but I hope that our efforts are being recognised. My next target is the Asian Para Games following which I am planning retirement,” Basha was quoted as saying on Paralympic Committee of India's official website.

Bhawana Sharma, Ashok, and Ramubhai Babubhai Bambhava will be in action on Friday. Bhawana is all set to compete in the women's 86 kg category, while Ashok and Ramubhai will compete in the men's 65 and 72 kg events, respectively.

Image: Twitter/@ParalympicIndia

