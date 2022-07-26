Last Updated:

ASI Parvesh Tomar Makes Delhi Police Proud, Wins Gold & Bronze At World Games In Rotterdam

ASI Parvesh Tomar made Delhi Police proud by winning a gold and bronze medal in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

ASI Parvesh Tomar made Delhi Police and the rest of India proud by winning a gold and bronze medal in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) in Rotterdam, Netherlands. These games are a biennial athletic event that is open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel from around the world.

Parvesh Tomar wins a gold & bronze at WPFG in Rotterdam

Following Parvesh Tomar's outstanding achievements in the ongoing edition of the World Police and Fire Games, the Delhi Police took to their official social media handles to celebrate the success. Taking to their official Twitter handle on July 26, the Delhi Police wrote in Hindi, "ASI Pravesh Tomar has brought laurels to the country by winning 2 medals in two events at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands. Pravesh won Gold in Shotput and Bronze Medal in Discus Throw."

What are World Police and Fire Games about?

The World Police and Fire Games, which is open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel, is the second largest competition in the world. It attracts approximately 10,000 entrants, slightly lower than the Summer Olympic Games but higher than the Commonwealth Games. The WPFG Federation is a part of the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), which is an American non-profit organization.

