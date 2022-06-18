Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Pranati Nayak Wins Bronze In Vault Section

Indian Olympian gymnast Pranati Nayak was in outstanding form in the vault section of the 9th Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, as she bagged a bronze medal. This was the 27-year-old's second medal in the Asian Championships, making her the only Indian to win two medals in the continental event.

Pranati wins bronze in Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Tokyo Olympics 2020 participant Pranati Nayak continued to impress at the 9th Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships as he delivered outstanding scores of 13.400 and 13.367 in the first and second vault respectively. As a result, she ended up finishing with an overall score of 13.367, only behind South Korea's Yeo Seo-Jeong and Japan's Shoko Miyata, who finished with scores of 14.084 and 13.884 respectively.

This is Pranati's second medal in the continental championships, having won a bronze at the 2019 edition in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. As a result of this outstanding display, she also qualified for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held in Liverpool in the United Kingdom in October or November this year.

Pranati's second medal in the Asian Championships increased India's medal tally to four. Earlier Ashish Kumar won a bronze medal in the floor exercise in 2006 in Surat, while Dipa Karmakar, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics in 2016, won the bronze in 2015 at the Asian Championships.

Meanwhile, the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) sent a ten-member contingent, comprising five men and five women, to participate in the 9th Asian Championships. Other than Pranati Nayak, the rest of the female gymnasts contingent included Ruthuja Natraj, Pranati Das, Papiya Das, and Protistha Samanta. Meanwhile, the men’s team consisted of Gaurav Kumar, Abhijeet Kumar, Dip Roy Chowdhary, Satyajit Mondal, and Yogeshwar Singh.

Pranati failed to qualify for all-around Olympic final last year

Pranati Nayak came 12th in subdivision 1 after recording a total score of 42.565 over the four categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics. The 27-year-old had registered a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completed a perfect vault for a score of 13.466. She then registered a score of 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam categories respectively.

(Inputs from ANI)