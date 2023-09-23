Asian Games 2022: Here's India's Complete Schedule For September 24, 2023

The Indian contingent will have a promising chance to kickstart their medal tally at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China. India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen will commence her debut Asian Games campaign by squaring off against Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen in the women's 50kg round of 32. Additionally, the Indian women's cricket team has a chance to secure a medal if they beat Bangladesh in the first semifinal. Both the men's and women's football teams are also slated to participate in group matches.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

India are aiming to cross the mark of 100 medals in the tally

Asian Games 2022: India's schedule for September 24

Boxing

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) - 11:45 AM

Women’s 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) - 4:30 PM

Cricket

Women’s semi-final 1: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST

Chess

Men’s Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

Esports

FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) - 8:00 AM onwards

Football

Women’s first round Group B: India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM

Men’s first round Group A: India vs Myanmar - 5:00 PM

Fencing

Men’s foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) - 10:00 AM onwards

Hockey

Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan - 8:45 AM

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s team: Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 3:00 PM

Rugby sevens

Women’s Pool F: India vs Hong Kong China - 10:00 AM

Women’s Pool F: India vs Japan - 3:35 PM

Rowing

Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) - 6:30 AM

Medal event: Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh) - 7:10 AM

Medal event: Men’s double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh) - 8:00 AM

Medal event: Women’s coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani) - 8:20 AM

Medal event: Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram) - 8:40 AM

Medal event: Men’s coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar) - 9:00 AM

Sailing

Qualifying races in multiple categories (multiple athletes) - 8:30 AM onwards

Shooting

Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita) - 6:00 AM onwards

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

Tennis

Men’s doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 - 9:30 AM onwards

Men’s singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) - 9:30 AM onwards

Table Tennis

Women’s team round of 16: India vs Thailand - 7:30 AM

Men’s team round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 AM

Volleyball

Men’s classification 1st-6th: India vs Japan - 12:00 PM

Wushu

Men's changquan final (Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam) - 6:30 AM

Men’s 56kg 1/8 final: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) - 5:00 PM onwards

Asian Games 2022: How to watch in India?

The live telecast of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website.

Image: WorldBoxingChampionships