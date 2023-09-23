Asian Games 2022: Here's India's Complete Schedule For September 24, 2023

Quick links:
The Indian contingent will have a promising chance to kickstart their medal tally at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China. India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen will commence her debut Asian Games campaign by squaring off against Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen in the women's 50kg round of 32. Additionally, the Indian women's cricket team has a chance to secure a medal if they beat Bangladesh in the first semifinal. Both the men's and women's football teams are also slated to participate in group matches.
The live telecast of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website.
