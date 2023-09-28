Asian Games 2022: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For Day 7 - September 29

Quick links:
Indian athletes in action during Asian Games 2023 (Image: SonyLIV)
The Indian shooting contingent is riding a wave of success, and they're eager to continue their medal-winning spree on Day 7 of the 19th Asian Games. Among the key events scheduled for the day are the women's shot put final and the men's doubles tennis final competitions. These events hold the promise of yielding medals. The athletics events kick off on Thursday, featuring the race walk and the women's shot-put final as the medal events to watch.
Image: SonyLIV