Asian Games 2022: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For Day 7 - September 29

The Indian shooting contingent is riding a wave of success, and they're eager to continue their medal-winning spree on Day 7 of the 19th Asian Games. Among the key events scheduled for the day are the women's shot put final and the men's doubles tennis final competitions. These events hold the promise of yielding medals. The athletics events kick off on Thursday, featuring the race walk and the women's shot-put final as the medal events to watch.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

India have thus far won 25 medals at the event

Asian Games 2022: India's schedule for September 29

Athletics

Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km - medal event (4:30 am)

Priyanka Goswami in women's 20km - medal event (4:30 am)

Himanshi Malik in women's 400m heats (4:46 pm)

Muhammed Anas in men's 400m heats (4:55 pm)

Muhammed Ajmal in men's 400m heats (5:03 pm)

Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan in women's shot put final - medal event (6:15 pm)

Shooting

Swapnil Kusale, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran in men's 50m 3 position qualification and team final - team medal event (6:30 am)

Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS in 10m air pistol women's qualification and team final - team medal event (6:30 am)

10m air pistol women's individual final - medal event (9:00 am)

Men's 50m 3 position final - medal event (11:30 am)

Badminton

India vs Thailand in women's team quarterfinal (6:30 am)

India vs Nepal in men's team quarterfinal (2:30 pm)

Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in men's double final against Chinese Taipei - medal event (7:30 am)

Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale in mixed doubles semifinal against Chinese Taipei (12:00 pm)

Table Tennis

Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) in women's singles round of 16 match (8:15 am)

Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang (Singapore) in men's doubles round of 16 match (9:00 am)

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin (China) in men's doubles round of 16 match (9:35 am)

Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara (Japan) women's doubles round of 16 match (1:30 pm)

Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut in women's doubles round of 16 match (2:05 pm)

Boxing

Parveen vs Zichun Xu in men's 57kg round of 16 match (12:00 pm)

Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (Kyrgz Republic) in men's 80kg round of 16 (1:35 pm)

Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar (Jordan) in women's 50kg quarterfinal (4:45 pm)

eSports

India vs Kyrgyzstan in DOTA2 Group A match (11:30 am)

India vs Philippines in DOTA2 Group A match (12:30 pm)

Basketball

3x3 - India vs China in men's Pool C match (5:20 pm)

India vs Mongolia in women's Group A match (5:30 pm)

Cycling

Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Sekhon in men's Madison final (4:14 pm)

David Beckham in men's keirin first round heat (12:06 pm)

Esow Alben in men's keirin first round heat (12:12 pm)

Other sports

Handball - India vs China in women's Group B match (3:30 pm)

Bridge - Men's and women's team rounds (6:30 am onwards)

Chess - Men's and women's team round 1 (12:30 pm onwards)

Hockey - India vs Malaysia women's Pool A match (4:00 pm)

Swimming - Aishwarya Mishra in women's 400m heats (4:30 pm)

Squash - India's men's and women's semifinal matches (8:30 am onwards)

Golf - Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok in women's individual and team round 2. Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's team and individual round 2 (4:00 am)

Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari in women's hammer throw final - medal event (4:30 pm)

