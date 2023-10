Asian Games 2022: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For Day 8 - September 30

Another thrilling day awaits at the 19th Asian Games, with medal prospects in shooting, tennis, weightlifting, boxing, and athletics. In the 10m air pistol mixed event, Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will be gunning for medals, while Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have their sights set on tennis mixed doubles gold. However, it won't be an easy feat, as Mirabai Chanu faces formidable competition from weightlifters representing China and North Korea on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

India have thus far won 33 medals at the event

Asian Games 2022: India's schedule for September 30

Basketball

3 x 3 Basketball India vs Iran - Men's (Quarterfinal playoff)

India vs Malaysia - Women's (Quarterfinal playoff)

Athletics

Jeswin Aldrin & Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Qualifier)

Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles (Heat)

Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj - Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heat)

Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1,500m (Heat)

Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon High Jump (Heat)

Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put (Heat)

Gulveer Singh & Kartik Kumar - Men’s 10,000m Final

Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 200m (Heat)

Badminton

India vs South Korea - Men's team (semifinal)

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong - Women’s 75kg (Quarterfinal)

Sachin Siwach - Men’s 57kg (Pre-quarters)

Nishant Dev - Men’s 71kg (Quarterfinal)

Preeti Pawar - Women’s 54kg (Quarterfinal)

Narender Berwal - Men’s +92kg (Quarterfinal)

Bridge

Men, women and mixed team (Round-robin)

Canoe Sprint

Niraj Verma - Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m (Heat to medal event)

Binita Chanu Oinam & Parvathy Geetha - Women’s Kayak Double 500m (Heat to medal event)

Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem - Men’s Canoe Double 500m (Heat to medal event)

Chess

Men’s and Women’s Team (Round 2)

Diving

London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Pradeshi - Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Medal event)

Golf

Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth & Pranavi Urs - Women individual and team (Round 3)

Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia & Khalin Joshi - Men individual & team (Round 3)

Hockey

India vs Pakistan - Men’s (Pool match)

Judo

Kurash Keshav - Men’s 66kg

Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal - Women’s 52kg (Pre-quarters to medal event)

Roller skating

Aarthy Kasturi Raj & Heeral Sadhu - Women's 10,000m (Point-Elimination final)

Anandkumar Velkumar & Siddanth Rahul Kamble - Men's 10,000m (Point-Elimination final)

Shooting

Sarabjot Singh & Divya TS - Mixed 10m Air Pistol (Qualification and medal event)

Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai & Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men's Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1)

Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's Trap-75 (Qualification & team - Phase 1)

Table Tennis

Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang - Men’s Doubles (Quarterfinal)

Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang - Women’s Singles (Quarterfinal)

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs Chen Meng & Wang Yidi - Women’s Doubles (Quarterfinal)

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang - Mixed Doubles final (medal event)

Volleyball

India vs North Korea - Women’s (Pool match)

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg

Bindyarani Devi - Women’s 55kg (Medal event)

