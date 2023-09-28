Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List After End Of Day 4

The Asian Games 2023 have captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts around the world. India has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, its medal tally soaring to an impressive 25 and counting. What sets this achievement apart is the incredible prowess demonstrated by Indian shooters, who have taken center stage in Hangzhou, China. With nerves of steel and sights set on perfection, India's shooting contingent has delivered an awe-inspiring performance, contributing significantly to the nation's soaring medal tally.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

The Indian contingent has thus far won 25 medals at the event

Asian Games 2023 Medals tally after Men's 10m Air Pistol

POS Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 83 47 25 155 2 South Korea 20 20 36 76 3 Japan 17 29 25 71 4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31 5 India 6 8 11 25 6 Thailand 6 3 9 18 7 Hong Kong 5 9 14 28 8 Iran 3 9 9 21 9 North Korea 3 5 4 12 10 Kazakhstan 3 3 14 20

Asian Games 2023: List of medal winners

Shooting

Team India - Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver Ramita Jindal - Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze Team India - Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze Team India - Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team - Bronze Team India - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver Team India - Women's 25m pistol team - Gold Sift Kaur Samra - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold Ashi Chouksey - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze Team India - Men's skeet team - Bronze Esha Singh - Women's 25m pistol - Silver Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men's skeet - Silver Team India - Men's 10m air pistol team - Gold

Rowing

Team India - Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver Team India - Men's pair - Bronze Team India - Men's eight - Silver Team India - Men's four - Bronze Team India - Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket

Team India - Women's T20 cricket - Gold

Sailing

Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - Silver Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze Vishnu Saravanan - Men's dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual - Bronze Team India - Dressage Team - Gold

Wushu

Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women's 60kg sanda - Silver

