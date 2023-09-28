Last Updated:

Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List After End Of Day 4

What sets this achievement apart is the incredible prowess demonstrated by Indian shooters, who have taken center stage in Hangzhou, China.

Other Sports
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Asian Games 2023

Anush Agarwalla during the Asian Games (Image: X/@ianuragthakur)


The Asian Games 2023 have captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts around the world. India has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, its medal tally soaring to an impressive 25 and counting. What sets this achievement apart is the incredible prowess demonstrated by Indian shooters, who have taken center stage in Hangzhou, China. With nerves of steel and sights set on perfection, India's shooting contingent has delivered an awe-inspiring performance, contributing significantly to the nation's soaring medal tally.

3 things you need to know

  • India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines
  • India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics
  • The Indian contingent has thus far won 25 medals at the event

Also Read: TT At Asian Games: Manika Batra Enters Prequarterfinals; Mixed Pair Knocked Out

Asian Games 2023 Medals tally after Men's 10m Air Pistol

POS Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 83 47 25 155
2 South Korea 20 20 36 76
3 Japan 17 29 25 71
4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31

5

India

6

8

11

25
6 Thailand 6 3 9 18
7 Hong Kong 5 9 14 28
8 Iran 3 9 9 21
9 North Korea 3 5 4 12
10 Kazakhstan 3 3 14 20

Also Read: We'll Be The Ones To Beat At Asian Games: India Compound Archery Coach Sergio Pagni

Asian Games 2023: List of medal winners

Shooting

  1. Team India - Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver
  2. Ramita Jindal - Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze
  3. Team India - Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold
  4. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze
  5. Team India - Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team - Bronze
  6. Team India - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver
  7. Team India - Women's 25m pistol team - Gold
  8. Sift Kaur Samra - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold
  9. Ashi Chouksey - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze
  10. Team India - Men's skeet team - Bronze
  11. Esha Singh - Women's 25m pistol - Silver
  12. Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men's skeet - Silver
  13. Team India - Men's 10m air pistol team - Gold

Rowing

  1. Team India - Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver
  2. Team India - Men's pair - Bronze
  3. Team India - Men's eight - Silver
  4. Team India - Men's four - Bronze
  5. Team India - Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket

  1. Team India - Women's T20 cricket - Gold

Sailing

  1. Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - Silver
  2. Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze
  3. Vishnu Saravanan - Men's dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze

Equestrian

  1. Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual - Bronze
  2. Team India - Dressage Team - Gold

Wushu

  1. Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women's 60kg sanda - Silver

Image: X/SAI_Media

COMMENT