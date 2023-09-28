Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List After End Of Day 4

Quick links:
Anush Agarwalla during the Asian Games (Image: X/@ianuragthakur)
The Asian Games 2023 have captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts around the world. India has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, its medal tally soaring to an impressive 25 and counting. What sets this achievement apart is the incredible prowess demonstrated by Indian shooters, who have taken center stage in Hangzhou, China. With nerves of steel and sights set on perfection, India's shooting contingent has delivered an awe-inspiring performance, contributing significantly to the nation's soaring medal tally.
|POS
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|83
|47
|25
|155
|2
|South Korea
|20
|20
|36
|76
|3
|Japan
|17
|29
|25
|71
|4
|Uzbekistan
|6
|10
|15
|31
|
5
|
India
|
6
|
8
|
11
|
25
|6
|Thailand
|6
|3
|9
|18
|7
|Hong Kong
|5
|9
|14
|28
|8
|Iran
|3
|9
|9
|21
|9
|North Korea
|3
|5
|4
|12
|10
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|14
|20
Image: X/SAI_Media