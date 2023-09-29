Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List Post Another Shooting Gold

The 19th Asian Games have ignited the passion of sports fans globally. India, in particular, has become a prominent contender, amassing an impressive medal count, which now stands at 33. What distinguishes this achievement is the remarkable excellence displayed by Indian shooters, who have become the focal point of attention in Hangzhou, China. India's shooting team has put on a truly breathtaking performance, making a substantial contribution to the nation's medal haul.



India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

The Indian contingent has thus far won 33 medals at the event

India's most medals have come in the discipline of shooting (18)

Asian Games 2023: Medals tally

POS Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 105 63 32 200 2 Japan 27 35 37 99 3 South Korea 26 28 48 102 4 India 8 12 13 33 5 Thailand 8 3 9 20 6 Uzbekistan 7 10 15 32 7 Hong Kong 5 13 18 36 8 Chinese Taipei 5 6 9 20 9 Iran 3 10 10 23 10 North Korea 3 6 4 13

Asian Games 2023: List of medal winners

Shooting

Team India - Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver Ramita Jindal - Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze Team India - Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze Team India - Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team - Bronze Team India - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver Team India - Women's 25m pistol team - Gold Sift Kaur Samra - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold Ashi Chouksey - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze Team India - Men's skeet team - Bronze Esha Singh - Women's 25m pistol - Silver Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men's skeet - Silver Team India - Men's 10m air pistol team - Gold Team India - Women's 10m air pistol team - Silver Team India - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Gold Esha Singh - Women's 10m air pistol - Silver Palak Gulia - Women's 10m air pistol - Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions - Silver

Rowing

Team India - Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver Team India - Men's pair - Bronze Team India - Men's eight - Silver Team India - Men's four - Bronze Team India - Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket

Team India - Women's T20 cricket - Gold

Sailing

Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - Silver Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze Vishnu Saravanan - Men's dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual - Bronze Team India - Dressage Team - Gold

Wushu

Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women's 60kg sanda - Silver

Athletics

Kiran Baliyan - Women's shot put - Bronze

Tennis

Team India - Men's doubles - Silver

Squash

Team India - Women's team - Bronze

Image: X/SAI_Media