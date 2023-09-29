Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List Post Another Shooting Gold

The 19th Asian Games have ignited the passion of sports fans globally. India, in particular, has become a prominent contender, amassing an impressive medal count, which now stands at 33. What distinguishes this achievement is the remarkable excellence displayed by Indian shooters, who have become the focal point of attention in Hangzhou, China. India's shooting team has put on a truly breathtaking performance, making a substantial contribution to the nation's medal haul.
3 things you need to know
- India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines
- The Indian contingent has thus far won 33 medals at the event
- India's most medals have come in the discipline of shooting (18)
Asian Games 2023: Medals tally
|POS
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|105
|63
|32
|200
|2
|Japan
|27
|35
|37
|99
|3
|South Korea
|26
|28
|48
|102
|
4
|
India
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
33
|5
|Thailand
|8
|3
|9
|20
|6
|Uzbekistan
|7
|10
|15
|32
|7
|Hong Kong
|5
|13
|18
|36
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|6
|9
|20
|9
|Iran
|3
|10
|10
|23
|10
|North Korea
|3
|6
|4
|13
Asian Games 2023: List of medal winners
Shooting
- Team India - Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver
- Ramita Jindal - Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze
- Team India - Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold
- Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze
- Team India - Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team - Bronze
- Team India - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver
- Team India - Women's 25m pistol team - Gold
- Sift Kaur Samra - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold
- Ashi Chouksey - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze
- Team India - Men's skeet team - Bronze
- Esha Singh - Women's 25m pistol - Silver
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men's skeet - Silver
- Team India - Men's 10m air pistol team - Gold
- Team India - Women's 10m air pistol team - Silver
- Team India - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Gold
- Esha Singh - Women's 10m air pistol - Silver
- Palak Gulia - Women's 10m air pistol - Gold
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions - Silver
Rowing
- Team India - Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver
- Team India - Men's pair - Bronze
- Team India - Men's eight - Silver
- Team India - Men's four - Bronze
- Team India - Men's quadruple - Bronze
Cricket
- Team India - Women's T20 cricket - Gold
Sailing
- Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - Silver
- Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze
- Vishnu Saravanan - Men's dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze
Equestrian
- Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual - Bronze
- Team India - Dressage Team - Gold
Wushu
- Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women's 60kg sanda - Silver
Athletics
- Kiran Baliyan - Women's shot put - Bronze
Tennis
- Team India - Men's doubles - Silver
Squash
- Team India - Women's team - Bronze
Image: X/SAI_Media