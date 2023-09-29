Last Updated:

Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List Post Another Shooting Gold

India has become a prominent contender at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, amassing an impressive medal count, which now stands at 33.

Other Sports
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Asian Games

(Image: X/SAI_Media)


The 19th Asian Games have ignited the passion of sports fans globally. India, in particular, has become a prominent contender, amassing an impressive medal count, which now stands at 33. What distinguishes this achievement is the remarkable excellence displayed by Indian shooters, who have become the focal point of attention in Hangzhou, China. India's shooting team has put on a truly breathtaking performance, making a substantial contribution to the nation's medal haul.

3 things you need to know

  • India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines
  • The Indian contingent has thus far won 33 medals at the event
  • India's most medals have come in the discipline of shooting (18)

Also Read: Indian Shooters Sizzle, Record Best-ever Medals Haul At 19th Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Medals tally

POS Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 105 63 32 200
2 Japan 27 35 37 99
3 South Korea 26 28 48 102

4

India

8

12

13

33
5 Thailand 8 3 9 20
6 Uzbekistan 7 10 15 32
7 Hong Kong 5 13 18 36
8 Chinese Taipei 5 6 9 20
9 Iran 3 10 10 23
10 North Korea 3 6 4 13

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu Eyes Elusive Asian Games Medal, Under Pressure To Lift 90kg Snatch

Asian Games 2023: List of medal winners

Shooting

  1. Team India - Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver
  2. Ramita Jindal - Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze
  3. Team India - Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold
  4. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze
  5. Team India - Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team - Bronze
  6. Team India - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver
  7. Team India - Women's 25m pistol team - Gold
  8. Sift Kaur Samra - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold
  9. Ashi Chouksey - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze
  10. Team India - Men's skeet team - Bronze
  11. Esha Singh - Women's 25m pistol - Silver
  12. Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men's skeet - Silver
  13. Team India - Men's 10m air pistol team - Gold
  14. Team India - Women's 10m air pistol team - Silver
  15. Team India - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team - Gold
  16. Esha Singh - Women's 10m air pistol - Silver
  17. Palak Gulia - Women's 10m air pistol - Gold
  18. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions - Silver

Rowing

  1. Team India - Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver
  2. Team India - Men's pair - Bronze
  3. Team India - Men's eight - Silver
  4. Team India - Men's four - Bronze
  5. Team India - Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket

  1. Team India - Women's T20 cricket - Gold

Sailing

  1. Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - Silver
  2. Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze
  3. Vishnu Saravanan - Men's dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze

Equestrian

  1. Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual - Bronze
  2. Team India - Dressage Team - Gold

Wushu

  1. Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women's 60kg sanda - Silver

Athletics

  1. Kiran BaliyanWomen's shot put - Bronze

Tennis

  1. Team India - Men's doubles - Silver

Squash

  1. Team India - Women's team - Bronze

Image: X/SAI_Media

COMMENT