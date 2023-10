Asian Games 2022: India's Updated Medals Tally And Winners List Post Athletics Dominance

Team India had a pretty decent day on October 2 at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India won a total of seven medals across different sports and events. India will be aiming to cross the 100 mark and better its last performance of winning 70 medals. India has sent their largest-ever contingent to the 2022 Asian Games, which was delayed by one year due to the Corona pandemic.

The Asian Games 2022 is the 19th edition of the multisport event

India is currently placed in the fourth spot of the updated Asian Games 2022 medals tally

India has won a total of 60 medals till now in the 2022 Asian Games

Asian Games 2022: Updated Medals Tally

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 147 81 42 270 2 Japan 33 44 45 122 3 South Korea 31 39 63 133 4 India 13 24 23 60 5 Chinese Taipei 12 10 17 39 6 Uzbekistan 11 14 18 43 7 Thailand 10 7 16 33 8 DPRK 7 10 5 22 9 Hong Kong, China 6 15 23 44 10 Bahrain 6 1 4 11

