Asian Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Cricket Teams And Other Gold Medal Prospects For India

India has assembled its largest-ever contingent for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the nation is filled with hope and excitement for medal prospects. We at republicworld.com have curated a list of athletes who stand out as the strongest contenders for gold medals at the marquee event. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra comes to the top of our minds when we think about all the medal prospects at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022. Indian men's and women's cricket teams will also be looking to make podium finishes given their dominance in the sport.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

India are aiming to cross the mark of 100 medals in the tally

Individual athletes who can win gold medals for India at the 19th Asian Games

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics): Neeraj Chopra is the reigning world champion in men's javelin throw and was also the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He is one of the top contenders from India to win a medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing): Nikhat Zareen recently won the World Boxing Championships title and was also the gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She will be competiting in the Women’s 50kg Round of 32 on Sunday.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting): Mirabai Chanu is undeniably a superstar in the world of weightlifting. As an Olympic silver medallist and a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, she has consistently dominated the women's 49kg category.

Lakshya Sen (Badminton): Lakshya Sen has won gold medals for India at the Commonwealth Games and Thomas Cup. He is currently the world No. 14 ranked player and will be eyeing for supremacy at the 19th Asian Games.

Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis): Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal hs won two bronze medals at the Asian Games thus far. He is also a multiple-time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games.

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling): At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal for India. He has won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and one gold at the Asian Games.

Antim Panghal (Wrestling): Emerging wrestling superstar Antim Panghal recently won the bronze medal at the World Championships. She is the top contender from the women's wrestling team to win a gold medal for India.

Team sports in which India can win gold medals at the 19th Asian Games

Cricket (Men's and Women's)

Hockey (Men's and Women's)

Badminton (Men's doubles, Women's doubles, Mixed doubles)

Table Tennis (Men's doubles, Mixed doubles)

Volleyball (Men's)

Kabaddi (Men's and Women's)

