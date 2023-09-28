Asian Games Day 5 Highlights: Anush Agarwalla Bags Equestrian Bronze; Tally Reaches 25

Malaysia takes an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the Pool B match and is set to top the group.

Aifa Azman defeats Tanfi Khanna 3-2 (9-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5) in a thrilling second singles after trailing 1-2 at one point.

Anahat Singh will face Rachel Mae Arnold in the third singles which is essentially a dead rubber.