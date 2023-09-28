Asian Games Day 5 Highlights: Anush Agarwalla Bags Equestrian Bronze; Tally Reaches 25

Quick links:
Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-2 to win their pool match at the Asian Games.
Nishant Dev has knocked out a Vietnamese boxer in 2nd round to reach the quarterfinals.
The Indian men's hockey team is leading 3-0 against Japan at the Asian Games.
Indian men's team has been knocked out of the Asian Games after losing 2-0 against Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has scored two goals against India after half-time in their knockout game of the Asian Games.
Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale enter the quarter-final of the mixed doubles tennis event at the Asian Games. Another medal assured.
The Asian Games match between India and Saudi Arabia has begun.
The Indian football team has announced the starting lineup for their Asian Games match against Saudi Arabia.
Here's how the #BlueTigers will take the field against Saudi Arabia
Watch the match LIVE on the @SonySportsNetwk 📱💻#INDKSA ⚔️ #19thAsainGames 🏅 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XuQVuFocRQ
In squash, India have been assured of another medal as they are through to the semis after finishing their Group stage campaign with a 3-0 win over Nepal.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni have reached the Men's Doubles Final with a 2-1 win over South Korea. They have assured themselves a silver medal.
Anush Agarwalla has bagged the bronze medal in Dressage (Individual) event of Equestrian at the Asian Games. He becomes the first-ever Indian to win a medal in this event.
Indian pair of Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale wins the first game 11-8 in the R-32 match against Ngoc Tran Mai and Nga Nguyen Thi from Vietnam.
India’s Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention in women’s vault event after she gets an average score of 12.350 for her two vaults, lower than the three gymnasts who went before her.
India’s Jaismine won her Women’s 57-60kg R-16 bout against Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour (KSA) via RSC after 1:34 seconds of Round 2.
(RSC - Referee Stops the Contest)
Malaysia takes an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the Pool B match and is set to top the group.
Aifa Azman defeats Tanfi Khanna 3-2 (9-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5) in a thrilling second singles after trailing 1-2 at one point.
Anahat Singh will face Rachel Mae Arnold in the third singles which is essentially a dead rubber.
Joshna Chinappa loses 0-3 (6-11, 2-11, 8-11) to Subramaniam Sivasangari in first singles match.
Tanvi Khanna takes on Aifa Binti Azman in the second singles.
Manika Batra registers a comfortable 4-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2) win over Nepal’s Nabita Shrestha to progress to the round of 16 in women’s singles.
Indian quartet of Tanish George, Vishal Grewal, Anand Anilkumar Shylaja and Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth overall in the heats with a timing of 3:21.22s
After clinching gold in team's event, India's Sarabjot and Arjun finish at 4th and 9th respectively.
India’s Triyasha Paul, with a timing of 11.616s, finishes 15th in qualifying round and makes it to 1/16 Finals.
Mayuri Dhanraj Lute finishes last and that’s it for her in this event.
Table Tennis: Defeat for Manika-Sathiyan pair in mixed doubles round of 16
The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra looked well on their way to booking a spot in the quarterfinals but ends up losing 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11) to Singapore’s Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian.
Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema finish with a total of 1734, beating China for the team gold by a single point.
Vietnam wins bronze with 1730.
Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) finish 5th and 8th respectively and qualify for the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST today.
Shiva (576) finishes 14th.
After P V Sindhu’s one-sided win in the first singles, Ashmita Chaliha too completes a dominant victory - 21-2, 21-3 - in the second.
In the third singles, Anupama Upadhyaya leads 21-0, 15-1.
Roshibina Devi losses the final against China in the 60kg category in Wushu. She wins silver. Tally reaches 23.
India’s Roshibina Devi is up against China’s Wu Xiaowei.
Wu gets some valuable points for a takedown. Roshibina gets hold of her Chinese opponent’s leg but is unable to push her off the mat.
The judges rule that Wu wins the first round and leads 1-0.
Roshibina Devi takes down Wu early in the second round. The Indian needs to win this round to keep her gold medal hopes alive. Both players attacking each others thighs with quick kicks.
PV Sindhu is away with a comfortable win over Mongolian player.
Schedule: Day 5 of #AsianGames2022 OUT!

Check out the events to watch out for tomorrow & continue to #Cheer4India
Check out the events to watch out for tomorrow & continue to #Cheer4India 🥳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/9TuHjC04uu
Good morning forks and welcome to yet another day of 19th Asian Games. Team India has so far attained 22 medals and on day 5 an augmentation to the tally is expected. From Badminton to Swimming and Wushu to Tennis, India will present varied contention on Day 5. So, just sit back and carry the blog with you and keep yourself posted about India's progress in Hangzhou.