Asian Games Day 5 Highlights: Anush Agarwalla Bags Equestrian Bronze; Tally Reaches 25

Asian Games September 28 live updates: The Day 5 of the XIX Asian Games will witness the start of Badminton. India's Prime medal contender PV Sindhu will be in action. Aside from that, medal events from Shooting, Wushu, etc. will be in place. The coverage will carry on all-day long, stay at the space to track the Asian Games live updates.

Digital Desk
19:50 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: India win 4-2 against Japan

Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-2 to win their pool match at the Asian Games.

19:14 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Nishant Dev through to QF

Nishant Dev has knocked out a Vietnamese boxer in 2nd round to reach the quarterfinals.

19:14 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Indian men's hockey team lead 3-0 against Japan

The Indian men's hockey team is leading 3-0 against Japan at the Asian Games.  

18:57 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Indian men's football team knocked out

Indian men's team has been knocked out of the Asian Games after losing 2-0 against Saudi Arabia. 

18:32 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Saudi Arabia score 2 goals

Saudi Arabia has scored two goals against India after half-time in their knockout game of the Asian Games. 

17:37 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Bopanna and Bhosale enter the quarter-final

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale enter the quarter-final of the mixed doubles tennis event at the Asian Games. Another medal assured. 

17:35 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Men's football match starts

The Asian Games match between India and Saudi Arabia has begun. 

16:48 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: India's starting lineup vs Saudi Arabia

The Indian football team has announced the starting lineup for their Asian Games match against Saudi Arabia.  

16:32 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Another medal assured for India

In squash, India have been assured of another medal as they are through to the semis after finishing their Group stage campaign with a 3-0 win over Nepal.

16:00 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Ramkumar & Saketh reach men's doubles final

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni have reached the Men's Doubles Final with a 2-1 win over South Korea. They have assured themselves a silver medal. 

14:58 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Anush Agarwalla wins bronze in Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla has bagged the bronze medal in Dressage (Individual) event of  Equestrian at the Asian Games. He becomes the first-ever Indian to win a medal in this event. 

13:49 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Women’s Doubles R-32: Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale in action

Indian pair of Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale wins the first game 11-8 in the R-32 match against Ngoc Tran Mai and Nga Nguyen Thi from Vietnam.

13:17 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Gymnastics update

India’s Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention in women’s vault event after she gets an average score of 12.350 for her two vaults, lower than the three gymnasts who went before her.

12:09 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live update: Boxing update

India’s Jaismine won her Women’s 57-60kg R-16 bout against Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour (KSA) via RSC after 1:34 seconds of Round 2.

(RSC - Referee Stops the Contest)

11:44 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Squash update

Malaysia takes an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the Pool B match and is set to top the group.

Aifa Azman defeats Tanfi Khanna 3-2 (9-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5) in a thrilling second singles after trailing 1-2 at one point.

Anahat Singh will face Rachel Mae Arnold in the third singles which is essentially a dead rubber.

10:41 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Squash update

Joshna Chinappa loses 0-3 (6-11, 2-11, 8-11) to Subramaniam Sivasangari in first singles match.

Tanvi Khanna takes on Aifa Binti Azman in the second singles.

pointer
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Manika Batra qualifies for the Round of 16

Manika Batra registers a comfortable 4-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2) win over Nepal’s Nabita Shrestha to progress to the round of 16 in women’s singles.

09:29 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: India qualifies for men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final

Indian quartet of Tanish George, Vishal Grewal, Anand Anilkumar Shylaja and Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth overall in the heats with a timing of 3:21.22s

09:29 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Sarabjot finishes in fourth place in Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final

After clinching gold in team's event, India's Sarabjot and Arjun finish at 4th and 9th respectively.

08:54 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Triyasha Pau makes it to 1/16 Finals in women's sprint

India’s Triyasha Paul, with a timing of 11.616s, finishes 15th in qualifying round and makes it to 1/16 Finals.

Mayuri Dhanraj Lute finishes last and that’s it for her in this event.

08:39 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Not a good news from Table Tennis

Table Tennis: Defeat for Manika-Sathiyan pair in mixed doubles round of 16

The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra looked well on their way to booking a spot in the quarterfinals but ends up losing 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11) to Singapore’s Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian.

07:59 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: India win Gold in men's 10m Pistol team event

Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema finish with a total of 1734, beating China for the team gold by a single point.

Vietnam wins bronze with 1730.

Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) finish 5th and 8th respectively and qualify for the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST today.

Shiva (576) finishes 14th.

07:42 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Women's Badminton team secures easy win over Mongolia

After P V Sindhu’s one-sided win in the first singles, Ashmita Chaliha too completes a dominant victory - 21-2, 21-3 - in the second.

In the third singles, Anupama Upadhyaya leads 21-0, 15-1.

07:26 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Roshibina Devi wins Silver

Roshibina Devi losses the final against China in the 60kg category in Wushu. She wins silver. Tally reaches 23.

07:21 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Roshibina Devi in action

India’s Roshibina Devi is up against China’s Wu Xiaowei.

Wu gets some valuable points for a takedown. Roshibina gets hold of her Chinese opponent’s leg but is unable to push her off the mat.

The judges rule that Wu wins the first round and leads 1-0.

Roshibina Devi takes down Wu early in the second round. The Indian needs to win this round to keep her gold medal hopes alive. Both players attacking each others thighs with quick kicks.

07:17 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Seamless start for Sindhu

PV Sindhu is away with a comfortable win over Mongolian player. 

07:17 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Medal's Tally
 

 

07:17 IST, September 28th 2023
Asian Games Day 5 live updates: Team India's schedule
07:17 IST, September 28th 2023
Welcome to Asian Games Day 5

Good morning forks and welcome to yet another day of 19th Asian Games. Team India has so far attained 22 medals and on day 5 an augmentation to the tally is expected. From Badminton to Swimming and Wushu to Tennis, India will present varied contention on Day 5. So, just sit back and carry the blog with you and keep yourself posted about India's progress in Hangzhou.

