Asian Games Day 7 Highlights: India Reaches Into The Final Of The Men's Squash Team

Asian Games 2023 updates: Indian athletes will compete in a variety of events on the Asian Games 2023 day 7 in Hangzhou. Many star players will be seen in action today. Previous competitions included badminton, shooting, and more. The focus, however, will be on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, who will battle in the men's doubles tennis final. Stay tuned for Asian Games 2023 live updates.

Associated Press Television News
19:51 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Kiran Baliyan wins bronze in shot put

Kiran Baliyan delivered a throw of 17.36  metresin her 3rd attempt during the Women's Shot Put Final Event to win a bronze for India.

19:19 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Men's squash team advances to final

The Indian men's squash team beat Malaysia 2-0 to advance to the final at 19th Asian Games. 

17:46 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Women's hockey team beats Malaysia 6-0

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Malaysia 6-0 in the preliminary round of the 19th Asian Games. 

17:40 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Ajmal qualifies for final in Men's 400m Heats

In athletics, Muhammed Ajmal qualified for the final in the men's 400m Heats. He clocked clocked 45.76 seconds. 

17:16 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Indian chess team wins

India takes down Mongolia 3.5-0.5 in Round 1 of the Asian Games Team Men's Chess event. The women's team, on the other hand, defeated Philippines 3.5-0.5 in Round 1. 

16:58 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Nikhat Zareen through to semis

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has qualified for the semifinals in the 50kg weight category at the Asian Games. She won by KO in 2 minutes. Assures India of another medal. 

16:22 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Men's badminton team secures medal

The Men's Team Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Manjunath Mithun have advanced to the semi-finals, confirming a medal for India. All three won their respective games against Nepal. 
 

14:50 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Table Tennis: Women’s Doubles: Sutirtha and Ayhika book place in the quarterfinals

In order to get to the quarterfinals, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Jinnipa and Wanwisa from Thailand in straight games in their Women's Doubles R16 match.


Sutirtha/Ayhika defeated Jinnipa/Wanwisa 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4).

14:48 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India won 2 golds on Day 7 so far
13:21 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Parveen through to women’s 57kg quarterfinals

Parveen defeats China’s Xu Zichun 5-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of the women’s 57kg category.

13:11 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India reaches Tennis Mixed Finals
12:30 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: SILVER medal for Aishwary Pratap (Shooting) in 50m Rifle 3P

India's Aishwary Pratap (Shooting) wins a silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3P at the Asian Games.

11:03 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India wins bronze in Squash

India women's squash team, which consists of Tanvi, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, and Anahat Singh, won the bronze medal at the Asian Games with amazing tenacity.

10:30 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mankia Batra into the quarterfinals
09:52 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India so far
  • Round two of golf: Aditi Ashok tied for second at the midway point
  • Sajan Prakash advances to the men's 200-meter butterfly final in swimming.
  • Manika Batra advances to the quarterfinals of table tennis
  • Thailand defeated India in the women's badminton quarterfinals.
  • Shooting: In the women's 10m air pistol individual event, Palak won gold and Esha earned silver.
  • Men's doubles tennis final: Saketh and Ramkumar receive a silver medal
  • Advait Page advances to the men's 200-meter backstroke final in swimming.
  • Shooting: India sets a new world record in the men's 50-meter rifle 3P team event and wins the gold medal.
  • India takes home the silver in the women's 10m air pistol team event.
09:32 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's Palak Gulia wins gold and Esha Singh silver in Women’s 10m air pistol final, medal tally rises to 30

India clinches its 5th gold medal in Shooting and 6th Silver as Palak Gulia wins gold and Esha Singh silver in Women’s 10m air pistol final, medal tally rises to 30

 

09:17 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Medal Update!
08:52 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Advait Page qualifies for men’s 200m backstroke final

Advait Page clocks 2:03.01s to finish seventh overall in the men’s 200m backstroke heats and qualify for the final which takes place today at 5:26PM IST.

 

08:19 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event

Indian trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wins silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

 

08:11 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: First Gold for India
07:43 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Event updates so far

Shooting

Esha Singh finishes the women's 10m air pistol qualification with a total of 579 after scoring 96 in her final series. The Indian is presently fifth.


Women's Team Quarterfinal Badminton:

 Sindhu vs. Chochuwong, first singles match, third game

Sindhu took an early 4-3 lead in the deciding game. But not for long - 5-5.

Chochuwong now has an 8-6 lead.

The Thai shuttler's lead has grown to 13-8. Sindhu is in hot water.

 


 

06:41 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton (Women’s Team): India faces Thailand in quarterfinals

In the first singles match, P V Sindhu will face Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Sindhu has a 4-1 lead.

06:41 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Women’s 20km Race Walk

Priyanka Goswami clocks in at one hour, forty-three minutes and seven seconds, placing her fifth.

06:41 IST, September 29th 2023
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Schedule for Indians on September 29

Here are all the events in which Indians are participating today in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
3x3 BASKETBALL

5:20 PM: India vs China - Men’s Round Robin Pool C

ATHLETICS

4:30 AM onwards: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final - Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh

4:40 AM onwards: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka

4:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Round 1 - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik

4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Hammer Throw Final - Tanya Choudhary, Rachna Kumari

4:55 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Round 1 - Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha

6:15 PM onwards: Women’s Shot Put Final - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur

BADMINTON

6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand

2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal

BASKETBALL

5:30 PM onwards: India vs Mongolia - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

BOXING

12:00 PM onwards: Women’s 54-57kg Preliminaries (R16) - Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)

1:45 PM onwards: Men’s 71-80kg Preliminaries (R16) - Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (KGZ)

4:45 PM onwards: Women’s 45-50kg Quaterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Hanan Nassar (JOR)

BRIDGE

6:30 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-9

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-9

11:00 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-10

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-6

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-10

1:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-11

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-7

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-11

CHESS

12:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round 1

Women’s Team Round 1

CYCLING TRACK

12:06 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- David Beckham

12:12 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- Esow

4:15 PM: Men’s Maddison Final- Niraj Kumar & Harshveer Singh

(other rounds subject to qualification)

E-SPORTS

11:30 AM: DOTA2 Group A Match 1 - IND vs KGZ

12:30 PM: DOTA2 Group A Match 2 - IND vs PHI

GOLF

4:00 AM onwards

Men’s Individual Round 2

Men’s Team Round 2

Women’s Individual Round 2

Women’s Team Round 2

HANDBALL

3:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs CHN

HOCKEY

4:00 PM: Preliminary Women’s Pool A - IND vs MAS

SHOOTING

6:30 AM onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and Team Men’s Round - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification and Team Women’s Round - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

(Medal Events subject to qualification)

9:00 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

11:30 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final

SQUASH

8:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Semifinal

1:30 pm onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal

SWIMMING

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heat 2-Nina Venkatesh

8:04 AM onwards: Women’s 800m freestyle- Slow Heat 2 -Vritti Agarwal

8:18 AM onwards: Men’s 200m Backstroke - Heat - Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj

8:32 AM onwards: Men’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 4- Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra

8:59 AM onwards:

Men’s 200m Butterfly- Heat - Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash

9:13 AM onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay- India

TABLE TENNIS

8:15 AM: Women’s Singles R16- Manika Batra

9 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

9:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Sharath Kamal

1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R16- Sreeja Akula/ Divya Chitale

2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee

2:40 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sathiyan G

3:25 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sharath Kamal

TENNIS

7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Final- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

Not before 9:30 AM: Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna

