Asian Games Day 7 Highlights: India Reaches Into The Final Of The Men's Squash Team

Kiran Baliyan delivered a throw of 17.36 metresin her 3rd attempt during the Women's Shot Put Final Event to win a bronze for India.
The Indian men's squash team beat Malaysia 2-0 to advance to the final at 19th Asian Games.
The Indian women's hockey team defeated Malaysia 6-0 in the preliminary round of the 19th Asian Games.
In athletics, Muhammed Ajmal qualified for the final in the men's 400m Heats. He clocked clocked 45.76 seconds.
India takes down Mongolia 3.5-0.5 in Round 1 of the Asian Games Team Men's Chess event. The women's team, on the other hand, defeated Philippines 3.5-0.5 in Round 1.
Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has qualified for the semifinals in the 50kg weight category at the Asian Games. She won by KO in 2 minutes. Assures India of another medal.
The Men's Team Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Manjunath Mithun have advanced to the semi-finals, confirming a medal for India. All three won their respective games against Nepal.
In order to get to the quarterfinals, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Jinnipa and Wanwisa from Thailand in straight games in their Women's Doubles R16 match.
Sutirtha/Ayhika defeated Jinnipa/Wanwisa 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4).
Parveen defeats China’s Xu Zichun 5-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of the women’s 57kg category.
India's Aishwary Pratap (Shooting) wins a silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3P at the Asian Games.
India women's squash team, which consists of Tanvi, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, and Anahat Singh, won the bronze medal at the Asian Games with amazing tenacity.
India clinches its 5th gold medal in Shooting and 6th Silver as Palak Gulia wins gold and Esha Singh silver in Women’s 10m air pistol final, medal tally rises to 30
Advait Page clocks 2:03.01s to finish seventh overall in the men’s 200m backstroke heats and qualify for the final which takes place today at 5:26PM IST.
Indian trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wins silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.
Shooting
Esha Singh finishes the women's 10m air pistol qualification with a total of 579 after scoring 96 in her final series. The Indian is presently fifth.
Women's Team Quarterfinal Badminton:
Sindhu vs. Chochuwong, first singles match, third game
Sindhu took an early 4-3 lead in the deciding game. But not for long - 5-5.
Chochuwong now has an 8-6 lead.
The Thai shuttler's lead has grown to 13-8. Sindhu is in hot water.
In the first singles match, P V Sindhu will face Pornpawee Chochuwong.
Sindhu has a 4-1 lead.
Priyanka Goswami clocks in at one hour, forty-three minutes and seven seconds, placing her fifth.
Here are all the events in which Indians are participating today in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
3x3 BASKETBALL
5:20 PM: India vs China - Men’s Round Robin Pool C
ATHLETICS
4:30 AM onwards: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final - Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh
4:40 AM onwards: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka
4:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Round 1 - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik
4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Hammer Throw Final - Tanya Choudhary, Rachna Kumari
4:55 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Round 1 - Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha
6:15 PM onwards: Women’s Shot Put Final - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
BADMINTON
6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand
2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal
BASKETBALL
5:30 PM onwards: India vs Mongolia - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
BOXING
12:00 PM onwards: Women’s 54-57kg Preliminaries (R16) - Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)
1:45 PM onwards: Men’s 71-80kg Preliminaries (R16) - Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (KGZ)
4:45 PM onwards: Women’s 45-50kg Quaterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Hanan Nassar (JOR)
BRIDGE
6:30 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-9
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-9
11:00 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-10
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-6
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-10
1:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-11
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-7
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-11
CHESS
12:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round 1
Women’s Team Round 1
CYCLING TRACK
12:06 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- David Beckham
12:12 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- Esow
4:15 PM: Men’s Maddison Final- Niraj Kumar & Harshveer Singh
(other rounds subject to qualification)
E-SPORTS
11:30 AM: DOTA2 Group A Match 1 - IND vs KGZ
12:30 PM: DOTA2 Group A Match 2 - IND vs PHI
GOLF
4:00 AM onwards
Men’s Individual Round 2
Men’s Team Round 2
Women’s Individual Round 2
Women’s Team Round 2
HANDBALL
3:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs CHN
HOCKEY
4:00 PM: Preliminary Women’s Pool A - IND vs MAS
SHOOTING
6:30 AM onwards
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and Team Men’s Round - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification and Team Women’s Round - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak
(Medal Events subject to qualification)
9:00 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final
11:30 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final
SQUASH
8:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Semifinal
1:30 pm onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal
SWIMMING
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heat 2-Nina Venkatesh
8:04 AM onwards: Women’s 800m freestyle- Slow Heat 2 -Vritti Agarwal
8:18 AM onwards: Men’s 200m Backstroke - Heat - Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj
8:32 AM onwards: Men’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 4- Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra
8:59 AM onwards:
Men’s 200m Butterfly- Heat - Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash
9:13 AM onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay- India
TABLE TENNIS
8:15 AM: Women’s Singles R16- Manika Batra
9 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar
9:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Sharath Kamal
1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R16- Sreeja Akula/ Divya Chitale
2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee
2:40 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sathiyan G
3:25 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sharath Kamal
TENNIS
7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Final- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan
Not before 9:30 AM: Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna