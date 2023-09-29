Asian Games Day 7 Highlights: India Reaches Into The Final Of The Men's Squash Team

Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Schedule for Indians on September 29

Here are all the events in which Indians are participating today in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

3x3 BASKETBALL

5:20 PM: India vs China - Men’s Round Robin Pool C

ATHLETICS

4:30 AM onwards: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final - Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh

4:40 AM onwards: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka

4:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Round 1 - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik

4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Hammer Throw Final - Tanya Choudhary, Rachna Kumari

4:55 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Round 1 - Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha

6:15 PM onwards: Women’s Shot Put Final - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur

BADMINTON

6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand

2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal

BASKETBALL

5:30 PM onwards: India vs Mongolia - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

BOXING

12:00 PM onwards: Women’s 54-57kg Preliminaries (R16) - Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)

1:45 PM onwards: Men’s 71-80kg Preliminaries (R16) - Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (KGZ)

4:45 PM onwards: Women’s 45-50kg Quaterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Hanan Nassar (JOR)

BRIDGE

6:30 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-9

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-9

11:00 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-10

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-6

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-10

1:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-11

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-7

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-11

CHESS

12:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round 1

Women’s Team Round 1

CYCLING TRACK

12:06 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- David Beckham

12:12 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- Esow

4:15 PM: Men’s Maddison Final- Niraj Kumar & Harshveer Singh

(other rounds subject to qualification)

E-SPORTS

11:30 AM: DOTA2 Group A Match 1 - IND vs KGZ

12:30 PM: DOTA2 Group A Match 2 - IND vs PHI

GOLF

4:00 AM onwards

Men’s Individual Round 2

Men’s Team Round 2

Women’s Individual Round 2

Women’s Team Round 2

HANDBALL

3:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs CHN

HOCKEY

4:00 PM: Preliminary Women’s Pool A - IND vs MAS

SHOOTING

6:30 AM onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and Team Men’s Round - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification and Team Women’s Round - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

(Medal Events subject to qualification)

9:00 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

11:30 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final

SQUASH

8:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Semifinal

1:30 pm onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal

SWIMMING

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heat 2-Nina Venkatesh

8:04 AM onwards: Women’s 800m freestyle- Slow Heat 2 -Vritti Agarwal

8:18 AM onwards: Men’s 200m Backstroke - Heat - Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj

8:32 AM onwards: Men’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 4- Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra

8:59 AM onwards:

Men’s 200m Butterfly- Heat - Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash

9:13 AM onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay- India

TABLE TENNIS

8:15 AM: Women’s Singles R16- Manika Batra

9 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

9:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Sharath Kamal

1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R16- Sreeja Akula/ Divya Chitale

2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee

2:40 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sathiyan G

3:25 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sharath Kamal

TENNIS

7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Final- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

Not before 9:30 AM: Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna