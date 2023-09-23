Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Displayed Class In Table Tennis

Quick links:
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil
In rounds nine and ten, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu finished seventh and eighth, respectively. He improved to finish third in the eleventh race, but falls short of medal contention.
Women’s Skiff 49er
Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma began the day with a first-place finish in Race 7 in 31:00. With a time of 30:23, they placed fifth in Race 8.
Sailing Results - Boy's Dinghy ILCA4
Adhvait Menon of India competed in Saturday's races five and six. With a time of 34:44, he came in seventh in the fifth race. He finished in 10th place in 34:44 seconds after that.
Sailing Results - Mixed Dinghy - 470
In today's races five and six, Preethi Kongara and Shekhar Sudhanshu, two Indians, came in fourth place. Their 27 points put them in fifth place out of seven teams.
Sailing Results - Men’s Skiff 49er
With a time of 25:34, India's team consisting of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finishes sixth in Race 8. With 23 points, the pair is only one point below the bronze medal position overall in the standings. Competition still has two races left.
Final Result: India 3-0 Tajikistan
Manav beat Mahmudov 11-8, 11-5, 11-8
Shah beat Sultonov 13-11, 11-7, 11-5
Desai beat Ismoilzada 11-1, 11-3, 11-5
The men's squad will play Tajikistan in the second Indian table tennis match.
India will move on to the next round as the Premilinary round winner of Group F after victories over Nepal and Singapore.
With an 11-8 victory in the third game, Diya Chitale completes a 3-0 victory. It was all over in 13 minutes, versus Shrestha Sikka Suwal of Nepal.
Summing Up: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8
In the third and final game, the Indians won easily, 11-2. In just fifteen minutes, Ayhika won the match 3-0 against Nabita Shrestha.
Sony Ten Network and the Sony Liv app will both air live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 in India.
