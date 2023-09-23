Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Displayed Class In Table Tennis

Sailing Results - Boy's Dinghy ILCA4

Adhvait Menon of India competed in Saturday's races five and six. With a time of 34:44, he came in seventh in the fifth race. He finished in 10th place in 34:44 seconds after that.

Sailing Results - Mixed Dinghy - 470

In today's races five and six, Preethi Kongara and Shekhar Sudhanshu, two Indians, came in fourth place. Their 27 points put them in fifth place out of seven teams.

Sailing Results - Men’s Skiff 49er

With a time of 25:34, India's team consisting of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finishes sixth in Race 8. With 23 points, the pair is only one point below the bronze medal position overall in the standings. Competition still has two races left.