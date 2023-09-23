Last Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Displayed Class In Table Tennis

Asian Games updates: On September 23, India's table tennis and men's hockey teams will get things started at the Asian Games 2023. Both men's and women's teams will compete in the table tennis competition. An opening ceremony on Saturday will formally kick off the 19th edition of the continental multisport event, the Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

Aryan Suraj
Asian Games

Asian Games 2023, (Image: X/ @manikabatra_TT)

14:46 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Sailing

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil

In rounds nine and ten, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu finished seventh and eighth, respectively. He improved to finish third in the eleventh race, but falls short of medal contention.


Women’s Skiff 49er

Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma began the day with a first-place finish in Race 7 in 31:00. With a time of 30:23, they placed fifth in Race 8.

13:20 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: TT schedule
13:20 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Sailing

Sailing Results - Boy's Dinghy ILCA4

Adhvait Menon of India competed in Saturday's races five and six. With a time of 34:44, he came in seventh in the fifth race. He finished in 10th place in 34:44 seconds after that.

Sailing Results - Mixed Dinghy - 470

In today's races five and six, Preethi Kongara and Shekhar Sudhanshu, two Indians, came in fourth place. Their 27 points put them in fifth place out of seven teams.

Sailing Results - Men’s Skiff 49er

With a time of 25:34, India's team consisting of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finishes sixth in Race 8. With 23 points, the pair is only one point below the bronze medal position overall in the standings. Competition still has two races left.

10:52 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Both India's men and women's TT qualifies for RO16
10:45 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India beat Tajikistan

Final Result: India 3-0 Tajikistan

Manav beat Mahmudov 11-8, 11-5, 11-8

Shah beat Sultonov 13-11, 11-7, 11-5

Desai beat Ismoilzada 11-1, 11-3, 11-5

09:04 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India men TT will face Tajikistan

The men's squad will play Tajikistan in the second Indian table tennis match.

09:04 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: In preliminary group F, India tops

India will move on to the next round as the Premilinary round winner of Group F after victories over Nepal and Singapore.

09:04 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: FINAL: India 3-0 Nepal
  • Chitale beat Suwal 11-1, 11-6, 11-8
  • Ayhika beat Shrestha 11-3, 11-7, 11-2
  • Sutirtha beat Magar 11-1, 11-5, 11-2
 
08:10 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Diya Chitale beat Shrestha Sikka Suwal

With an 11-8 victory in the third game, Diya Chitale completes a 3-0 victory. It was all over in 13 minutes, versus Shrestha Sikka Suwal of Nepal.

Summing Up: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8


 

08:10 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Ayhika Wins 3-0

In the third and final game, the Indians won easily, 11-2. In just fifteen minutes, Ayhika won the match 3-0 against Nabita Shrestha.

06:37 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Where to watch the Asian Games 2023?

Sony Ten Network and the Sony Liv app will both air live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 in India. 

06:37 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Indian Participants in Table Tennis
  • Men’s team – Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah
  • Women’s team – Manik Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ahiya Mukherjee, Diya Chitale
  • Men’s singles – Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
  • Women’s singles – Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula
  • Men’s doubles – Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/ Manush Shah
  • Women’s doubles – Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ahiya Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale
  • Mixed doubles – Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai
  • Men’s reserves – SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty
  • Women’s reserves – Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya
06:37 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India competes in table tennis
  • Table Tennis: Men and Women – Round 3 (7:30 am)
06:37 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Schedule for September 23
