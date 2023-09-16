Asian Games Athletes' Committee poll: Saina Nehwal set to win uncontested

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is set to win uncontested from the South Asia Zone in the first-ever Athletes Committee poll of the upcoming Asian Games.

For the first time in history, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is conducting a poll among athletes to elect 10 members of the Athletes' Committee.

The London 2012 Olympics bronze medalist's name was on Saturday chosen as the sole nominee from among 26 nominations to compete for 10 positions.

"The athletes will be voting for 10 members of the Athletes' Committee -- one female and one male from each of the five OCA zones: West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia," the OCA stated.

By virtue of being the sole nominee, the 33-year-old is expected to win uncontested.

The OCA has announced that athletes will be able to vote at one of six voting stations from September 18-October 6. The voting stations are located in the Athletes' Village in Hangzhou and at the sub-athletes' villages in the five co-host cities.

The results will be announced on the eve of the Games' closing on October 7, and the OCA is determined to attract as many athletes as possible to the voting stations, it stated.

The Athletes' Dining Hall in the main Asian Games Village is already decorated with colourful voting booths, slogans such as 'Your Vote, Your Voice' and the all-important QR code on which the athletes can complete the voting process.

In addition to this, the OCA has produced informative posters with the photos of the 26 candidates nominated by the National Olympic Committees for the 10 positions.

These posters will attract more attention to the elections and allow athletes to check who has been nominated from their own zone.

An attractive pin badge dedicated to the Athletes' Committee election will also add to the occasion.

