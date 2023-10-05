Last Updated:

Asian Games Day 12 Highlights: Hat-trick Of Gold Medals For India, Tally Rises To 86

Asian Games Day 12 live updates 2023: India, which is currently fourth in the medal count, will be hoping for another strong performance on Asian Games Day 11 in Hangzhou, China. On October 4, 2023, Ojas-Jyothi won the gold medal in archery and Neeraj Chopra in Jawlin throw. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are playing in the quarterfinals on day 12. Stay tuned for more Asian Games live updates:

Asian Games

Asian Games 2023 , (Image: X/SAI)

18:58 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Antim Panghal wins bronze

Wrestler Antim Panghal has won the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2022. 

16:30 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Saurav Ghosal gets silver

Squash player Saurav Ghosal has won the silver medal after losing his final match of the men's singles event at the Asian Games.

14:28 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Third gold for India
14:03 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Wrestling Update!
14:03 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Update!
12:19 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: India creates history in China
11:36 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Badminton: Prannoy through to semifinal

Prannoy defeats Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in a three-game thriller that lasted 78 minutes, winning 21-16, 21-23, and 23-21 to go to the semifinals.

09:56 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: First gold medal of the day for India!
08:36 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Another final for India in archery
07:08 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Update on Archery
07:08 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Highlights of day 11
07:08 IST, October 5th 2023
Asian Games Day 12 live updates: Schedule for today

Men’s marathon final
We’re 25km into the race with Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Davlatov in the lead with a time of 1:18:54. The Indians Man Singh(1:19:41) and Belliappa Appachangada(1:21:01) are placed seventh and ninth respectively

OCTOBER 05, 2023 05:40
October 5 - Indians in action
ARCHERY

6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal

12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

ROLLER SKATING

6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

CANOE SLALOM

7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st

7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st

8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st

SQUASH

11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final

2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final

ATHLETICS

4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon

SPORT CLIMBING

6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

BRIDGE

6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1

BADMINTON

6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

JU-JITSU

6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16

KABADDI

8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8

1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10

HOCKEY

1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal

CHESS

12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India

12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India

SOFT TENNIS

7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

WRESTLING

7:30 am onwards:

India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final

India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final

India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final

India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final

India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final

