Asian Games Day 12 Highlights: Hat-trick Of Gold Medals For India, Tally Rises To 86

Asian Games 2023
Wrestler Antim Panghal has won the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2022.
Squash player Saurav Ghosal has won the silver medal after losing his final match of the men's singles event at the Asian Games.
🥇HATTRICK FOR THE DAY🥇— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023
India's Compound Archers Abhishek, and Khelo India Athletes Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230 at the Asian Games 2022
With this victory, India makes a hattrick, marking the 3️⃣rd gold medal of… pic.twitter.com/OjPwSfYbGS
India Wrestling Update
Later today, we have a total of four bronze medal matches lined up:
1. Antim 53kg WW
2. Mansi 57kg WW
3. Pooja Gehlot 50kg WW
4. Naveen 130kg GR
All the best, champs
GO FOR GOLD
India's Compound Archers Abhishek, Ojas, and Prathamesh march into the FINALS by defeating Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2022
With this victory, the trio has assured a medal for India.
Indian Squash Reigns Supreme!
Our dynamic mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at Asian Games 2022!
Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending… pic.twitter.com/d1GiaRVh4q
Prannoy defeats Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in a three-game thriller that lasted 78 minutes, winning 21-16, 21-23, and 23-21 to go to the semifinals.
Khelo India Athletes Aditi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Parneet Kaur add another Gold to India's medal tally after defeating Chinese Taipei by a scoreline of 230-229
What a thrilling final 💪 Our Indian Archery contingent is truly shining bright, clinching their 2nd… pic.twitter.com/NtTiqO37aY
Khelo India Athletes Ready to Play for GOLD
A fantastic trio of compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi, and Parneet Kaur, comfortably march into the Final, defeating Indonesia by a scoreline of 233-219
Their teamwork and precision are absolutely on the spot🎯. Let's cheer… pic.twitter.com/GB8slrkA5x
Archery update Asian Games 2022
India Women's compound team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi) defeated Hong Kong, China in the QF with a score of 231:220, enters Semifinal
Go Girls! 💪 All the best🏹👍#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/fGnbqcMRkI
Recap: Day 11 of India at Asian Games 2022
The Highlights of 🇮🇳 Sporting Contingent!
Many congratulations to all the spectacular athletes!
Many congratulations to all the spectacular athletes! Keep shining
Men’s marathon final
We’re 25km into the race with Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Davlatov in the lead with a time of 1:18:54. The Indians Man Singh(1:19:41) and Belliappa Appachangada(1:21:01) are placed seventh and ninth respectively
OCTOBER 05, 2023 05:40
October 5 - Indians in action
ARCHERY
6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal
12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal
SEPAKTAKRAW
6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B
7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A
11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B
12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A
ROLLER SKATING
6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run
11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run
CANOE SLALOM
7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st
7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st
8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st
SQUASH
11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final
2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final
ATHLETICS
4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon
SPORT CLIMBING
6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder
6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder
11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead
11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead
BRIDGE
6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1
BADMINTON
6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal
2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal
JU-JITSU
6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16
KABADDI
8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8
1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10
HOCKEY
1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal
CHESS
12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India
12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India
SOFT TENNIS
7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A
Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A
Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
WRESTLING
7:30 am onwards:
India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final
India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final
India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final
India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final
India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final