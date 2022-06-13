Asian Games Double Gold Medallist And Olympian Hari Chand Dies Aged 69

In unfortunate news, Asian Games double gold medallist and Olympian Hari Chand passed away on Monday morning at the age of 69. The former long-distance runner was born on April 1, 1953, and hailed from Ghorewah village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He was one of the greatest long-distance runners India has ever witnessed.

Hari Chand Career

Hari Chand was one of the greats that India has produced in distance running as participated in two Olympic Games. In the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, he came eighth in the 10,000m with a time of 28:48.72, this however was a national record for an Indian athlete and was only beaten 32 years later by Surendra Singh.

Hari Chand and his contemporary Shivnath Singh were rivals, the rivalry had begun in national events in India, Chand went on to beat Singh in several races of the Asian Championships in 1973 and 1975.

Chand completed the race with a timing of 2:22:08 at Lenin Stadium, Moskva in the 1980 Olympic Men's Marathon. He also came 22nd in the 1980 Olympic Men's Marathon. He ran barefoot in Montreal.

At the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, Chand incredibly bagged two gold medals. In Thailand, Chand was on the top step of the podium in both 5000m and 10,000m events.

Hari Chand was also conferred with Arjuna Award for his contribution to sports in India.

(with inputs from agencies)

(Image: ANI)