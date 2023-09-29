Asian Games: Indian women's handball team lose to China in preliminary round

Quick links:
The Indian women's team put up a brave fight before going down 30-37 to hosts China in a Pool B handball match at the Asian Games here on Friday.
The Chinese led 18-12 at half time and earned another 19 points in the second half, as against 18 scored by India, to emerge winners in the preliminary round Group B match at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium. The Indians handball team began their campaign with a difficult loss to Japan, against whom they struggled to get their acts right.
India earned a hard-fought draw against Hong Kong in their second match.
On the other hand, China entered the match against India on a confident note, following convincing victories over Hong Kong and Nepal.
China had won both their previous matches against India.
Japan is leading the group.
