Asian Games: Shot putter Kiran Baliyan wins India's first athletics medal with bronze

Kiran Baliyan clinched India's first athletics medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games as she picked up a bronze in women's shot put event on the opening day of competitions here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Baliyan hurled the iron ball to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt for her best of the day.

She has a season's as well as a personal best of 17.92m which she had produced on September 10 while finishing second in the Indian Grand Prix 5 in Chandigarh.

Image: X/SAI_Media