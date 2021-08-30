Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2021: India Records Best-ever Haul With Four Gold Medals

Four Indian boxers won gold medals in the Asian junior boxing championships in Dubai on Sunday, writing their names in the history books. In the final of the competition held last night, Indian boxers Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Bharat Joon (+81kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), and Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg) all won gold medals for their country. Muskan (46kg), another Indian, received a silver medal in a close bout with Uzbekistan's Ganieva Gulsevar. Gaurav Saini (70kg) also had to settle for a silver medal after losing his last match to Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon.

Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon got better of their opponents as they beat Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya and Kazakhstan's Yerdos Sharipbek respectively. Both Rohit and Bharat had advanced to the final after registering unanimous victories in their respective bouts. India has already won six bronze medals in the competition courtesy of Devika Ghorpade (girls 50kg), Aarzoo (girls 54kg), Supriya Rawat (girls 66kg), Ashish (boys 54kg), Anshul (boys 57kg), and Ankush (boys 66kg).

🗣️ Hear what the new Light flyweight Junior Asian Champion #RohitChamoli has to say after clinching 🥇 medal at #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 👇🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/yNFDvLW7sJ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 29, 2021

15 more medals in waiting

Meanwhile, 15 Indian boxers are set to compete in the finals of the youth events that are scheduled to take place on Monday. Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will fight in the women's category, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will fight in the men's category.

The junior gold medalists will get a $4,000 cash prize, while the silver and bronze medalists will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Gold medalists in the young division will get $6,000, while silver and bronze medalists will receive $3,000 and $1,500, respectively.

Image: BFI_official/Twitter