Last Updated:

Asian U-18 Volleyball Championship: India Win 1st Medal In 14 Yrs, Qualify For U-19 Worlds

The Indian men's volleyball team won bronze medal by defeating Korea 3-2 in the in the Asian U-18 Championship in Tehran on Monday. 

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Volleyball

Image: @SAI_Media/Twitter


The Indian men's volleyball team won bronze medal by defeating Korea 3-2 in the in the Asian U-18 Championship in Tehran on Monday. 

The Indians won 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25 15-12.

Ashish Swain, Aryan Baliyan, Khush Singh and Kartik Sharma played a significant role in the Indian team's win. 

India defeated Korea in the preliminary league match too but lost to Iran in the semifinal on Sunday.

China finished fifth and Chinese Taipei was placed sixth at the end of the competition. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT