Asian U20 Athletics: Bharatpreet Singh, Rezoana Heena Draws Gold; Antima Pal Bags Bronze

Young Indian athletes Bharatpreet Singh, Antima Pal, and Rezoana Mallick Heena lifted India to glory in the Asian U20 Athletics Championship campaign taking place in Yeocheon, South Korea. The Indian athletes bagged three medals on the first day. Bharatpreet Singh secured a gold medal in the discus throw category, whereas Rezoana Mallick and Antima won gold and bronze medal in women’s 400 m and 5000 m categories.

Bharatpreet Singh was able to bag the top prize in the discus throw after making a record throw of 55.66 m in the Asian U20 Athletics Championship 2023.

Bharatpreet Singh, Antima Pal, and Rezoana Mallick Heena make India proud on Day 1 of the Asian U20 Athletics Championship

Rezoana Mallick Heena clocked a time of 52.31 seconds in the women’s 400 m category and won the gold medal for India. With this, Heena also became the Asian champion in the U18 and the I20. Previously, Rezoana Mallick had won three medals at the fifth Asian Youth Athletics Championships held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. She won medals in the girl’s 400m and the girl’s 4×400 team relay category and also a silver in the girl’s 200 m category.

Uttar Pradesh’s Antima Pal bagged India’s first medal in the tournament by finishing 3rd in the women’s 5000m event, while India’s Bushra Khan Gauri finished 5th.

Antima Pal qualified for the Indian team at the Asian U20 Championships after his maiden sub-17-minute 5000 m run at the AFI National Junior U20 Athletics Championships.

