Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: India Wins 39 Medals Including 14 Gold

Indian boxers dominated the recently held ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships, claiming a total of 39 medals, a new high for the country at the prestigious event. India earned 20 medals in the youth category, and 19 medals in the junior category, which was held earlier. India won 14 gold medals out of 39 total at the competition. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time both youth and junior events were organised together.

In the youth men's events, where India clinched six gold medals, nine silver, and five bronze, Bishwamitra Chongtham led from the front in the 51kg category to help his country win the first yellow in the last seven years. Vishal Gupta also won a gold medal for India in the 80kg category. Meanwhile, Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), and Khushi (75kg) added four gold medals for India in the women's youth category to form the tally of six.

A total of fifteen countries had sent their boxers to take part in the youth events held in Dubai. Kazakhstan topped the medal's tally with eleven gold medals, while Uzbekistan stood second by clinching eight youth titles. India, on the other hand, bagged the third position with six gold medals. Other countries that had taken part in the championships were Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, and host United Arab Emirates.

India in junior events

Earlier, India had won 19 medals in the junior events, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. Indian boxers Rohit Chamoli (Boys 48kg), Bharat Joon (Boys +80kg), Mahi Raghav (Girls 63kg), and Vishu Rathee (Girls 48kg), Tanu (Girls 52kg), Nikita Chand (Girls 60kg), Pranjal Yadav (Girls 75kg), and Kirti (Girls +80kg) all won gold medals for their country.

Muskan (46kg) received a silver medal in a close bout with Uzbekistan's Ganieva Gulsevar. Gaurav Saini (70kg) also had to settle for a silver medal after losing his last match to Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon.

Meanwhile, Devika Ghorpade (Girls 50kg), Aarzoo (Girls 54kg), Supriya Rawat (Girls 66kg), Ashish (Boys 54kg), Anshul (Boys 57kg), and Ankush (Boys 66kg) won six bronze medals for India.

Image: AIBA/Website