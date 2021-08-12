Assam: CM Himanta Sarma Welcomes Bronze Medalist Lovlina Borgahain After Olympic Glory

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma On Thursday, August 12, welcomed Boxer and Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, the lone competitor from the state in Tokyo Olympics, at the Guwahati Airport. Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli.

The Chief Minister shared his joy on receiving the Bronze medalist at the airport and said that the boxer has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Tokyo Olympics 2020, adding that she has set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire for achieving big on the world stage.

With pride & glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medalist @LovlinaBorgohai at Guwahati airport. Lovlina has ignited a billion dreams with her success in #TokyoOlympics2020 and set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire for achieving big at the world stage. pic.twitter.com/glcLxgSEml — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2021

On August 9, the Central government had felicitated all Indian players who got medals in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games. The players were felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.

Assam boxer lands in Delhi

On August 9, the Indian contingent landed in Delhi after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While talking to media outside Delhi airport, Lovlina stated that her next aim is to bag gold at Paris 2024.

"I want to say thank you to all. I am feeling good after coming back to India. I will try to change this bronze to gold. I want to bring a gold medal in Paris Olympics," she added.



After her Olympic glory, she gave an interview to Republic wherein she said, "My main aim is winning the gold medal in Olympics. Apart from that, there are a lot of other games such as Asian Games, World Championship, Common Wealth Games and several others, in which I have to perform well".

Assam CM cycles to wish Lovlina

On July 21, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia pedaled bicycles, wishing success to pugilist Borgohain.

Along with them, several ministers, scores of MLAs, and senior officials took part in the ‘Go for Glory – Lovlina’, a bicycle rally that started at Last Gate and concluded at Nehru Stadium in the city.

