Assam CM Himanta Asserts Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Will 'bring Glory' To State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, January 12, thanked the police department and affirmed that Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will bring glory to the state. His statement comes after the champion boxer was enlisted as a trainee deputy superintendent (DySP) in the Assam Police. In the pipping ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence in Lovlina inducting into the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre in due course.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said, "We recommend the brightest APS officers for the IPS cadre. She (Lovlina) will automatically qualify for it, provided she completes her graduation in the meantime".

He mentioned that the Olympic medalist will be provided with an additional Rs 1 lakh per month for her training expenses and further added that the state government is likely to recruit an international-level coach for her to Guwahati.

"We will also soon name a road in Guwahati after Lovlina," Sarma said.

"Sports should not be considered as co-curricular activity"

Stating that sports must not be considered as a mere co-curricular activity anymore, the Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Earlier, parents used to dissuade their children from pursuing sports after a certain age as there was no guarantee of a successful career even if someone excelled in a discipline. We want to change that. We want to prove that sports itself can be a career."

He further added that the government is also working on increasing sports quota in other departments besides putting a thrust on the recruitment of sportspersons in the Assam Police.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that a stadium named after Lovlina Borgahain is being constructed at an expense of Rs 25 crores in the Sarupathar assembly constituency. He also added that the state government has prioritized the construction of sports complexes in different parts of the state.

"Coaching, training and talent identification are essential. The government is focussing on early talent identification and giving them scholarships to take such sportspersons forward," the CM said.

Lovlina Borgohain's bronze win at Tokyo Olympics

Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was the lone competitor from Assam in Tokyo Olympics. Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli.

(With PTI inputs)

