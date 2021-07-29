Assam To Give Class 1 Govt Jobs To Olympic, Commonwealth And Asian Games Medalists

The Assam government has decided to reward medal winners of Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games from the state with Class-I government jobs. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a series of cabinet decisions on Wednesday and further decided to provide Class-II government jobs to medal winners of the Recognised World Championship and Class-III jobs to medal winners of National Games.

The Assam government said in a statement that the monthly amount of sports pension will be increased from the existing Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 and decided to provide Sports Pension to the medal winners of Commonwealth and National Games.

The state government further announced to appoint a Police Commission to be headed by Retired IAS Officer Himangshu Sekhar Das, and former DGP PV Sumant for three months to recommend measures for improvement of the policing system, their activities and deployment in the state. Both Mr. Das and Mr. Sumant will get the status of Chief Secretary. The government has decided to fill up the 15,000 vacant positions in Assamese Police from September 1 as their initiative to give employment to 1 lakh youths within the government intensifies. The cabinet announced that it decided to create five new battalions of Assam Police. The government said that a total of 6,270 youths will be appointed in these battalions.

The government further decided to add Printing and Stationery with Information and Public Relations Department. The government said in a statement, "Henceforth, the Department will be known as Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery." Cabinet decided to attach Public Enterprise Department with the Industries and Commerce Department. The Passport Department will be attached with the Home Department. The government will appoint Dr. PLN Raju, retired as the Director of North East Space Application Centre, as the Special Secretary cum Director of Regional Space Application Centre.

Who is a Class I Government Officer?

A Class I officer is the highest-ranked employee within the government structure and are the gazetted officers of the highest class. Their pay scale is not the only determining criteria for the difference in class from other officers.

India at Olympics

Mirabai Chanu’s second-place finish at the 49 kg category of Weightlifting is India’s only medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu has entered the quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 matches. India’s men’s hockey team must register a win against the mighty Argentine side to confirm their place in the quarter-finals. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be taking part in women’s 25m pistol event to salvage India’s below-par shooting campaign.

(With ANI inputs)