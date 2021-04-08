Aston Martin Confirms Nico Hulkenberg Will Be Their Reserve And Development Driver

It looks like Nico Hulkenberg will be extra busy in this year’s Formula 1 as Aston Martin have recently signed him as their reserve driver. The 33-year-old veteran stood in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll last season when the Silverstone-based team competed as Racing Point, with both drivers testing positive for COVID-19. While snubbing Perez, Hulkenberg failed to start the British Grand Prix but secured the seventh spot at 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. And while replacing Stroll, the German finished eighth in the Eifel Grand Prix.

Next F1 race: Hulkenberg ready to replace Stroll or Vettel

Since then, Sergio Perez has left the team to join Red Bull, with German Sebastian Vettel coming in from Ferrari. Hulkenberg, who has started 176 Formula One Grands Prix in a career, is also a Le Mans 24 Hours winner and is more than willing to once again step in for Stroll or Vettel if required. “Obviously, I’m hoping that Sebastian and Lance enjoy uninterrupted seasons this year, but the team knows it can rely on me to step in and do an excellent job, and I’m fully prepared to take on that challenge,” Hulkenberg told media.

Next F1 race: Hulkenberg on Aston Martin deal

Nico Hulkenberg revealed that he feels great that he was signed this early as he will now have enough time to prepare for the tournament, unlike last year. Hulkenberg has a history with the Aston Martin team, having raced for them in 2012 and then between 2014 and 2016. Aston Martin F1 team Principal Otmar Szafnauer is also happy with the inclusion of the 33-year-old, who delivered a great performance despite coming in on short notice.

“Nico proved last year that he could jump in the car and perform superbly at a moment’s notice; now, with additional scope for preparation and integration, we know that we can rely on Nico to do an excellent job.” Szafnauer told media.

F1 2021 schedule: When is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

After the incredible season-opener in Bahrain, the 2021 F1 season moves to the second round in Imola. Serving as the replacement for the Chinese GP, the race will go by the moniker – ‘Emilia Romagna Grand Prix’. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

F1 2021 schedule: F1 2021 Driver Standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 25 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 18 points

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 16 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 12 points

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 10 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 8 points

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – 6 points

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 4 points

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – 2 points

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1 point

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) – 0 points

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) – 0 points

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 0 points

George Russell (Williams) – 0 points

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 0 points

Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 0 points

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – 0 points

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – 0 points

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – 0 points

Nikita Mazepin (Haas) – 0 points

Image Source: Nico Hulkenberg/ Instagram