Aston Martin F1 To Race With Special Livery At Italian GP For Promoting 'No Time To Die'

Aston Martin F1 will race with a special livery at this week's Italian Grand Prix 2021 to celebrate the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. The livery will have a 007 badge since the number has become extremely popular to refer to the British secret agent. Meanwhile, its hospitality units in the paddock will carry graphics of various Bond films.

Since Aston Martin is the car of choice of the British secret agent in the James Bond movie series, the Silverstone outfit has brought up connections from the film series on various occasions since returning to F1 this season. Moreover, the team's drivers will not only compete in the Italian GP but will also compete against each other to build LEGO models of Bond's Aston Martin DB5. Additionally, their team's website will also receive a special new look for the weekend with the film set to release at the end of this month.

Aston Martin and James Bond series collaboration

This is not the first time that Aston Martin F1 and the James Bond series will collaborate. Earlier, the season launch event of the team was hosted by Quantum of Solace actor Gemma Arterton with current Bond actor Daniel Craig delivering a special message of support. The upcoming No Time to Die film will feature four Aston Martins.

Speaking of the current collaboration, Daniel Kleinman, who is the music director, said, "Aston Martin is part of Bond's DNA. It's a partnership that needs no explanation, so it was great fun to fuse those two worlds together: Bond's signature title sequences and Aston Martin Formula 1. I hope it will create a lot of excitement ahead of the release of the movie." No Time To Die is set to release on 30 September 2021.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, September 10

Free Practice One: 6:00 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST

Qualifying: 9:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 11

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Sprint Qualifying: 8:00 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 12

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST