Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel Robbed After Spanish GP; Chases Thieves On A Scooter

Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel was reportedly robbed in Barcelona after the conclusion of the Spanish Grand Prix. Reports claim that the German racer attempted to track down his bag, which was stolen by robbers on Monday, who were riding a scooter through the city.

According to a report from Catalan newspaper El Periodico, Sebastian Vettel had his bag stolen through a car window from outside his hotel following the conclusion of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

According to a spokesperson of Aston Martin, who spoke to Motorsport.com on Monday, the four-time F1 world champion attempted to track down his bag using a GPS signal from the Air Pods headphones that were in the bag.

He used the 'Find my iPhone app' to locate his bag, as he used his scooter to drive around the city with the hope that he would retrieve it.

The spokesperson said, "A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning. He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag, but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag."

While the German was successful in reaching the trace, he only found his headphones at the location. It is possible that the robbers had discarded the headphones to avoid being caught, as they managed to keep on the more valuable items. It is believed that Vettel has reported the incident to the local authorities, who have launched an investigation.

Sebastian Vettel comes up with decent performance at Spanish GP

Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel has had a rough start to the F1 2022 season as he has only managed to score four points after the first six races. The German had another frustrating qualifying session during the Spanish Grand Prix when he could only manage the 16th fastest time. However, he did manage to have a relatively better race, as he increased five places to finish 11th, just one place outside the points. When it comes to the Constructors' standings, his team is in ninth place with just six points.