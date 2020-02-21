Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Little League Teams Dropping 'Astros' From Team Name

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal has had a damaging effect on MLB ahead of the upcoming season. Despite Astros finally issuing an official complaint, the outrage against their actions is increasing with every passing week. While MLB is trying to deal with the allegations in its own way, now it appears as if even the lower leagues have started to condemn Astros for cheating.

Pennsylvania Little League district suspends use of Astros name. https://t.co/uEtfC974cH pic.twitter.com/DDsXNH22TX — theScore (@theScore) February 20, 2020

Astros sign-stealing scandal: Little Leagues across country ban use of 'Astros'

Several local Little Leagues across the country have reportedly started to cease their association to the Houston Astros. Reports in the US suggest several Little Leagues have started to ban the use of 'Astros' in their team names. District Administrator for District 16/31 Little League in Pennsylvania, Bob Bertoni spoke to CNN, where he addressed the Astros sign-stealing scandal stating he has recommended that all 23 of his district presidents drop the name Astros from their team rosters.

Bertoni noted that he made the tough call in order to protect the young players from being embarrassed or ridiculed for just wearing 'Astros' team name. He further added that Astros' actions go against their league pledge, which states, "I will play fair and strive to win."

Two Little Leagues in Southern California have also reportedly banned the use of 'Astros' in their team names. Central Amherst Little League in Buffalo, New York have also followed suit. One of their officials was quoted saying "We just felt like the Astros didn't deserve to have their name on the shirts of our little kids."

Astros sign-stealing scandal: A scar forever for MLB

MLB's investigation over Astros sign-stealing scandal stated the organisation devised 'a player-driven' system where they used illegal electronic devices to steal an opponent sign. It reported that MLB found Astros guilty of sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning campaign and also the following season.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred subsequently handed Astros a $5 million fine while suspending former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and assistant GM Brandon Taubman for a year. However, players were not handed any punishment for their co-operation in the investigation.

Astros sign-stealing scandal: Astros apology and further outrage

Recently, Houston Astros held a press conference where Astros owner Jim Crane, manager Dusty Baker and players Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve issued an apology for their scandal. However, since then several players like Cody Bellinger, Yu Darvish and Mike Trout have come forward to criticise the franchise and Rob Manfred while claiming Astros should be stripped off their 2017 World Series title.

Mike Trout says he and others lost respect for Astros players and doesn't agree with them receiving no punishment.



3X MVP adds: “Me going up to the plate and knowing what’s coming would be pretty fun up there.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9vQ4Xq6NV — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) February 17, 2020

Aaron Judge finished runner-up to Jose Altuve for the MVP in 2017



Bryce Harper had some thoughts on that and more with the Astros' sign stealing pic.twitter.com/i8N7gpfbZI — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 17, 2020

