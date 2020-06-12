Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Alex Cora Says Whole Organisation Was Privy To The Cheating

Former Boston Red Sox manager and Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora has revealed that the entire organisation was involved in the infamous Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal came to the fore after former pitcher Mike Fiers acted as a whistleblower to the entire scheme in November last year. During the entirety of the Astros World Series win, they illegally used a camera system to steal signs during the 2017 regular season and postseason, and also during the 2018 season.

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal: Alex Cora reveals entire organisation was privy to the cheating during Astros World Series win

Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, World Series winners in 2017 and 2018, were revealed to have cheated their way to securing titles, with evidence suggesting that both teams indulged in sign-stealing. Alex Cora, who was part of both team's benches, was tagged as the mastermind. However, in a recent chat with ESPN, Alex Cora revealed that while he deserved the punishment for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, it was not the two-man show the press termed it as. Cora stated that he disagrees with Astros owner Jeff Luhnow singling him out as the sole mastermind of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Alex Cora to @espn: "If there is one thing I am absolutely sure of, it is that it was not a two-man show. We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible." https://t.co/qGQqyrRZcs — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 11, 2020

The bench coach during the Astros World Series win in 2017, Alex Cora added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's report on the Astros sign-stealing scandal explained what happened. Cora explained that the players spoke on the Astros scandal, and refuted claims that he was the sole mastermind. Alex Cora stated that he is absolutely sure the Astros sign-stealing scandal was not a two-man show, and the entire organisation including himself are responsible for the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The MLB suspended Alex Cora for a year from baseball, and the Red Sox fired him after his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal that ensured the Astros World Series win in 2017. The MLB also discovered that Boston's replay room was used to bypass the rules, though there was no proof to show Cora had any involvement in the scandal. Cora, however, will be eligible to return in 2021.

