Astros Vs Braves Game 6 Live Stream: How To Watch MLB World Series On TV And Online?

The Houston Astros are all set to face Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the Major League Baseball’s World Series at the Minute Maid Park on November 3. The Braves currently lead the world series 3-2 from the Astros. Astros head into Game 6 after winning Game 5, 9-5 on November 1 after previously winning Game 2, 7-2 on October 28. At the same time, Braves would look to seal the world series after previously winning Game 1, Game 3, and Game 4, by 2-6, 2-0, and 3-2, respectively.

Braves seek their first title since 1995 and would look to win the match, after their frustration in Game 5, where they let go of their early leads of 4-0 and 5-4 against an effective Astros offence. Heading into Game 6, Eddie Rosario is expected to start for the Astros, while Jorge Soler is expected to move down the order to serve as the designated hitter. At the same time, after the return of the designated hitter for the Astros, they would look to put Yordan Alvarez back at DH and Chas McCormick is likely to move to the centre field.

When does the MLB World Series, Game 6, Astros vs Braves start?

The Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 6 of MLB World Series is scheduled to start at 8.09 pm ET on Tuesday in the United States (US) and at 5.39 am IST on Wednesday in India, from the Minute Maid Park.

How to watch the live streaming MLB World Series, Game 6, Astros vs Braves online?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Game 6 of the MLB World Series, Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, baseball fans in the US can tune in to fuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match will be also available on Hulu+Live and Sling TV. Interested fans can also watch the match live on Fox Sports Live by providing their cable or satellite login information. Meanwhile, baseball fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Fans can buy a premium subscription to FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499.

How to watch the live telecast of MLB World Series, Game 6, Astros vs Braves on TV?

Baseball fans in the US can enjoy the live telecast of the Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 6 of MLB World Series on FOX, FOX 4K, and Fox Deportes. The live telecast of the match will be available on BT Sport in the UK. Unfortunately for Indian baseball fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in India.

(Image: AP)