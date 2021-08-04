At Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain 'Feeling Good That Medal Came But Expectations Weren't Met'

Lovlina Borgohain was not content with her bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming that she aimed for gold. Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain 5-0 in a unanimous decision. As she asserted her dominance, all five judges ruled in favour of theTurkish pugilist.

I had prepared for gold: Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina, after her bout, said, "Definitely not feeling good, as I have lost the match. Every time I have to settle for bronze so I am feeling bad about it. A medal is a medal even if it is of Olympic or inter-district. I had prepared for gold and I was 100% sure that I will take the gold."

When asked about the fight, the 23-year-old said, "She [Busenaz Surmeneli] was very strong. I knew she will come forward and I thought if I backed down then she will punch me harder. So that's why I thought of coming on my front foot but I failed to successfully deploy my strategy. I thought of returning the punches against her that I received but I failed."

Lovlina Borgohain's journey at Tokyo Olympics ends with a bronze medal

She said, "Since I have started boxing I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. I use to do every work and training session thinking about the Olympics. I am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met. I learned many things, earlier I didn't have self-belief and confidence but now I don't face anything like that."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on her success at the Tokyo Olympics, saying the 23-year-old's achievement in the ring will inspire other Indians. "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Incumbent and former Sports Minister also praise Borgohain

Also, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Sports, and Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, congratulated India boxer Lovlina Borgohain on her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Taking to twitter, the Union Sports Minister wrote that Indian is 'extremely' proud of what Lovlina Borohain has achieved. "The journey has just begun," he added.

Lovlina, you gave your best punch !🥊



India 🇮🇳 is extremely proud of what you have achieved !



You’ve achieved a 🥉 medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun!



Well done @LovlinaBorgohai !#Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kIW7qkeze5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021

Besides Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Borgohain and said that she has made the nation proud. Taking to his official twitter handle, the Minister said, "Well done". Besides the Union Minister, many other politicians also took to their social media handles to congratulate the Olympic medalist.

Dear @LovlinaBorgohai , you have made our country proud! Hearty congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/M4FDjENZ0w — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

Image: AP