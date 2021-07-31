Atanu Das Vs T. Furukawa Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Archery Pre-QF Match Live?

Atanu Das has had some tough encounters in the Olympic games so far, and he heads into yet another tough fixture as he takes on Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa in the round of 16 of the men’s archery event. Das, who is the only remaining Indian athlete competing in archery, scripted a memorable revival to clinch succession, beating two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek in an epic shoot-off.

Atanu Das live streaming: How to watch Olympics Archery Events live and where to catch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches live.

If you are wondering where to catch Archery Men's pre-Quarter Final matches live then one can watch the live broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony SIX HD/SD will have English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2020 will have Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India's matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.

Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa Live Streaming and where to watch:

Coming to Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa Live Streaming details, the match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network or live-streamed on the Sony Live app and website. The event will go live at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, July 31.

Up next, Das faces Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa, who finished runner up to Oh Jinhyek in the 2012 London Olympics. A homegrown champion, the veteran Furukawa has been at every Olympics since 2004 and won the bronze this year in the mixed team’s event. Furukawa has shown his ability to withstand pressure and will be a tough nut to crack, but Atanu will hope that he can continue his memorable win, and clinch the two wins required for a podium finish.