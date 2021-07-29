Last Updated:

Atanu Das Vs YC Deng Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Archery Elimination Matches?

World number nine Atanu Das will next lock horns with Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng in the Round of 32 of the Tokyo Olympics' archery event.

Vidit Dhawan
Atanu Das Archery Live Streaming Snippet

Image: Archer Atanu/Twitter


Atanu Das will next lock horns with Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan's) Yu-Cheng Deng in the Round of 32 of the Tokyo Olympics' archery event. The world number nine from India will hope to add to the gold medal he won at Guatemala earlier this year by winning another medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ahead of Das' next match, here are the details of how to watch Olympics archery events live in India:

Atanu Das' next match details:

Atanu Das vs YC Deng

Date: 29 July 2021

Time: 7:31 AM IST

How to watch Olympics archery events live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Atanu Das' match live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to the Tokyo Olympics in India. The matches will be broadcast live in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network. Additionally, fans can also watch the live stream of the Atanu Das vs YC Deng match on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live updates of Atanu Das' match will be available on the social media handles of the Tokyo Olympics.

Atanu Das also competed as a part of the men's archery team

Atanu Das was also a part of India's men's archery team that lost to South Korea in the quarter-finals. The Korean trio of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin and OH Jinhyek were utterly dominant in the match and beat the Indian trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai by a scoreline of 6-0. With the mixed archery team and the men's team out of medal contention, all hopes will now lie on the individual events.

Atanu Das' record in 2021

Atanu Das arrived at the Tokyo Olympics on the back of excellent form. He won a gold medal in the men's individual recurve category in the first stage of the World Cup competition, held in Guatemala City. Meanwhile, he also won a gold medal in the mixed team category alongside Deepika Kumari at the World Cup stage 3 in Paris. The duo defeated Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef van den Berg of the Netherlands.

